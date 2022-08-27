Tennis news today: Serena Williams to headline night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night, Emma Raducanu headlines Korea Open entry list | August 27, 2022

Serena Williams will kick off her final US Open campaign on Monday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Jelena Ostapenko lead the Korea Open entry list, while Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka headline the field at the Pan Pacific Open.

While most players have already arrived in New York for the season's final Grand Slam, a few were still participating in tournaments elsewhere. Daria Kasatkina and Daria Saville will face off for the title in Granby on Saturday. On the men's side, Adrian Mannarino and Laslo Djere are the finalists at the Winston-Salem Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Serena Williams set for a Monday night showdown at the US Open

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has been given a Monday night session at the US Open. She'll kick off the proceedings at 7 pm local time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The American is up against Danka Kovinic in the first round and could face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit after that if she's victorious.

However, this could also be the final match of Williams' legendary career should things go sideways. The former World No. 1 is set to retire after the tournament.

Emma Raducanu and Jelena Ostapenko lead the Korea Open entry list

Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Jelena Ostapenko are the star attractions of the 2022 Korea Open, which will take place from September 19-25. The Latvian is a former champion here, winning the title back in 2017.

2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria, World No. 28 Ekaterina Alexandrova, doubles star Kristina Mladenovic and former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard are some of the other prominent names in the mix as well.

Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka headline the field in Tokyo

Top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina, along with Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza, lead the field at the 2022 Pan Pacific Open.

The tournament will be held from September 19-25 and returns to the tour for the first time since 2019. Osaka is also the defending champion.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, and World No. 17 Caroline Garica are some of the other big names in the fray.

Daria Kasatkina and Daria Saville to face off for the title in Granby

Daria Kasatkina started the fall hardcourt season by winning the Silicon Valley Classic. However, she then lost in the first round of the WTA 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati. She took a last-minute wildcard to compete at the WTA 250 in Granby, and the decision has worked out well for her. The Russian is the final and is up against Daria Saville.

Saville has slowly worked her way up the rankings. She was ranked outside the top 400 at the start of the season and is guaranteed to be in the top 60 of the rankings next week as a result of making the final.

Adrian Mannarino and Laslo Djere to fight for the Winston-Salem Open title

Adrian Mannarino reached his 11th career final at the Winston-Salem Open after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp. His record in the finals is quite poor as he has just one title to his name. He'll take on Laslo Djere in the championship round here.

Djere needed to work hard as he edged past Marc-Andrea Husler in a tight two-set battle to reach the final. This is his fourth career final and first on hardcourts. The final is set for Saturday, with the duo aiming to win their first title in a long time.

