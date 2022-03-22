Tennis news today: Stan Wawrinka to make his comeback next week, Emma Raducanu is Porsche's latest brand ambassador | 22 March 2022

After being on the sidelines for more than a year, Stan Wawrinka is set to return to competitive tennis next week and Emma Raducanu's endorsement portfolio continues to grow as she signs with yet another major brand.

Bianca Andreescu's absence from the tour has seen her ranking plummet outside the top 100, while compatriot Eugenie Bouchard prepares for her latest comeback. The Miami Open men's draw has been released and promises plenty of exciting matches over the next two weeks.

Here's a round-up of the day's biggest stories.

Stan Wawrinka to compete at Andalucia Open next week

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka hasn't competed on the tour since undergoing foot surgery in early 2021. The Swiss has already received a wildcard to participate in the Monte Carlo Masters next month.

Wawrinka will now return to action earlier than expected, as he's set to compete at the Andalucia Open next week. The Challenger event will also feature former top-10 players Fernando Verdasco and Lucas Pouille.

Emma Raducanu is Porsche's new brand ambassador

Emma Raducanu's endorsement portfolio is already the stuff of legend, as the teenager represents some of the world's biggest brands. After signing with Nike, Dior, Tiffany, Evian, British Airways and Vodafone, Raducanu recently inked a deal with automobile giant Porsche.

Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu #DreamersOn #ad So happy to be part of the #PorscheFamily as an official Brand Ambassador! Ready for every moment our journey holds for us So happy to be part of the #PorscheFamily as an official Brand Ambassador! Ready for every moment our journey holds for us 🙌 #DreamersOn #ad https://t.co/tf6DGiDfzK

Porsche's engagement with women's tennis isn't new; Maria Sharapova, Julia Gorges and Angelique Kerber are former and current ambassadors of the German car manufacturer. Raducanu is currently in Miami as she prepares for the WTA 1000 event.

Bianca Andreescu set to drop out of WTA top 100

Bianca Andreescu rose to the top of the women's game following her breakout season in 2019. However, frequent injuries have kept her away from the tour for much of the time since then.

The Canadian hasn't competed at all this season. At last year's Miami Open, she made it to the final, losing to Ashleigh Barty. However, since Andreescu isn't participating in Miami this year, once the points from last year drop off at the conclusion of the tournament, she won't be ranked in the top 100 anymore.

Going by Andreescu's latest Instagram post, however, it appears that tennis is on her mind and it's only a matter of time before she returns to the tour.

Eugenie Bouchard to make her comeback next month at ITF event

Eugenie Bouchard has been out of commission since undergoing shoulder surgery last year. The Canadian is set to return to action as she was awarded a wildcard for the US Pro Women's Clay Court Championships, to be held from April 11-17.

Bouchard's career hasn't lived up to expectations, but the Canadian continues to work hard and push for better results.

Miami Open men's draw has been released

The men's draw for the Miami Open is out and there are plenty of exciting matches right from the get-go. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray could face top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Andrey Rublev and Nick Kyrgios are on course for a second-round meeting and Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and rising star Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals.

In the absence of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, it's a good opportunity for Next Gen players to flourish.

