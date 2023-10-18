Tennis players who where charged with domestic violence allegations ft. Nick Kyrgios 

Nick Kyrgios has had a challenging year on the main tour, managing to participate in only one game due to fitness issues. Despite a remarkable 2022 campaign, which showcased his immense potential, he has yet to regain his status as a prominent contender in men's tennis.

The Australian, known for his charismatic presence and excellent game, often finds himself entangled in unsettling ordeals, on and off the court.

Notably, in a third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Kyrgios faced allegations of being a bully and was described as "evil" by his opponent. Due to his constant use of expletives during the match and a heated exchange with the umpire, he was handed a $4,000 fine for his conduct during the game, in addition to an earlier $10,000 fine for spitting at a spectator during his first-round match.

Tennis, a sport known for its grace, precision, and fierce competition, has often seen its share of off-court dramas, particularly when it comes to issues of domestic violence involving its players. While the tennis world often shines the spotlight on sensational matches and grand victories, there's an unfortunate undercurrent of stories about athletes entangled in personal disputes that reach alarming proportions.

These off-court battles not only tarnish the image of the players involved but also have ripple effects that reverberate across the sport. The pressure and challenges that professional athletes face on the court are undoubtedly demanding, but it's essential to recognize that they deal with personal issues too.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who dealt with relationship issues and were accused of domestic violence by their partners.

#3 Nick Kyrgios: The bad boy of Australian tennis

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, known for his fiery temperament and scintillating tennis skills, was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in July last year. The legal development cast a shadow over his impressive run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships during the time, where he reached the finals.

As reported by the Canberra Times, the former World No. 13 faced charges in connection with an incident that occurred in December 2021. His ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari accused the 28-year-old of physically assaulting her during an outing.

While Kyrgios maintained a tight lip during the controversy, his legal team, represented by New South Wales-based law firm Johannessen Legal, stated that Passari's claims were a misinterpretation of the truth. His legal team also made it clear that Kyrgios was fully looking forward to addressing the allegations and in the meantime, they hoped the media would not publicize the issue by spreading misleading facts.

"While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr Kyrgios is required to follow," read the statement released by Krygios' team

After his lawyers' attempt to dismiss the charge on mental health grounds was unsuccessful, Kyrgios pleaded guilty. He admitted to pushing his former partner, Chiara Passari, onto the pavement during an altercation. The incident occurred when Passari stopped Kyrgios' car from leaving after a fight.

The Australian's lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, argued that Nick was trying to de-escalate the situation by calling an Uber and had made lawful attempts to move Passari away from the car before the incident took place. However, the situation still got out of hand.

A conviction could have resulted in a maximum jail sentence of two years, but Magistrate Beth Campbell dismissed the charges. She characterized the incident as "a single act of stupidity or frustration" and described Kyrgios as "a young man trying to extricate himself from a heightened emotional situation."

"You acted in the heat of the moment. I am dealing with you in the same way I would deal with any young man in this court. You are a young man who happens to hit a tennis ball particularly well," she said (via BBC).

Expand Tweet

The Australian is currently in a stable relationship with Sydney-based social media influencer Costeen Hatzi. She is often spotted travelling with him on tour and supporting him on the courtside during matches.

#2 Alexander Zverev: Allegations and controversies surrounding the German

Alexander Zverev faced serious allegations of domestic violence in 2019. The German found himself at the center of a storm when his former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, accused him of physical abuse, verbal threats, and blackmail during their year-long relationship. These allegations shook the tennis world and raised questions about the behavior of one of the sport's rising stars.

Sharypova's accounts of the alleged abuse were particularly disturbing. She shared her experiences during the US Open and the Laver Cup, but it was an incident at the Shanghai Masters that left visible injury marks on both parties. She provided substantial evidence, including screenshots and photographs, documenting her ordeal.

Zverev's ex-girlfriend shares evidence with her friend

The alarming conversation that Sharypova had with her friend after the incident also came to light.

"What’s this?" the friend texted in response to the images of Sharypova’s bruises.

"This is Sascha," Sharypova responded.

"What the hell?" her friend said. "Him again?"

"The same happened in Geneva," Sharypova answered. "In Geneva he started to punch in the face."

In contrast to Sharypova's claims, Alexander Zverev vehemently denied all allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. He even threatened legal action against Sharypova and journalists who covered the story. The German's unwavering stance intensified the controversy surrounding the case.

The allegations also did not go unnoticed within the tennis community. Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Zverev continued to compete at the highest level and showed resilience on the court. However, the controversy inevitably cast a shadow over his career and prompted some fellow players to express their support.

At the moment, Zverev has not been subject to any official sanctions or investigations. On January 31, he expressed that "justice has prevailed" following the ATP's conclusion of its investigations. This outcome was reached 27 months after his ex-girlfriend, Oyla Sharypova, accused him of domestic abuse. The ATP determined there was "insufficient evidence" to substantiate her claims.

After a stressful time dealing with the first ordeal, recent reports reveal that Zverev is now facing a second allegation of assault, this time from another former partner, Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of their daughter, Mayla. The public prosecutor's office in Berlin is currently pursuing a penalty order against the two-time ATP Finals champion for alleged domestic abuse. If the court deems it necessary, the German will have a two-week window to file an appeal.

The tennis world remains divided over the allegations, with some lending support to Zverev and others admiring Sharypova's courage. However, the accusations against the German serve as a reminder of the complex and delicate issues that can arise off the tennis court.

#1 Nikoloz Basilashvili: A Tumultuous Journey

2023 Australian Open - Day 2

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia's No. 1 tennis player, faced severe allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili.

The allegations stem from 2020 when Neka Dorokashvili, a fashion model and Basilashvili's ex-wife, accused the Georgian tennis star of physical assault. She indicated that the abuse began on her wedding day and recalled an emotionally challenging moment when Basilashvili forcefully grabbed her hand following an argument with his mother. According to her account, this incident was a turning point where she realized she had married a "completely different person" from the one she had dated.

In response to the allegations, Basilashvili consistently denied the charges and remotely attended the trial hearing in a Tbilisi City Court. The legal proceedings included initial charges of physical violence, with further accusations of psychological and economic violence being added later.

While the case unfolded, Basilashvili continued to compete professionally. Although his career was not immediately affected, the allegations and legal battle undoubtedly cast a shadow over his personal and professional life.

The case ignited discussions within the tennis community, with players like Andy Murray advocating for a formal domestic violence policy on the ATP tour.