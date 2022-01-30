Tennis players congratulate Rafael Nadal as he wins 21st Grand Slam title at 2022 Australian Open

History was on the line as Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev faced off in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. For the Spaniard, it was an opportunity to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title and complete a double career Grand Slam. For the World No. 2, he had a shot at ascending to the top of the rankings.

After winning the first two sets, it appeared as if Medvedev would cruise to victory, but Nadal staged a spirited comeback to win the title in five sets to create history. It was a rollercoaster match, but the Spaniard once again displayed his trademark grit and determination to come out on top in the end.

Several tennis players, both active and retired, immediately congratulated the Spaniard on his historic win. Legends Rod Laver and Chris Evert were amongst the first to do so.

"A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations." - Rod Laver

Nadal's contemporaries, such as Diego Schwartzman, Stan Wawrinka and Benoit Paire, among others, also hailed his landmark victory.

Nadal's former rival Andy Roddick also chimed in.

andyroddick @andyroddick Wow. Congrats @RafaelNadal ! An absolute pleasure to watch Wow. Congrats @RafaelNadal ! An absolute pleasure to watch

Several WTA players, including Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Ons Jabeur, offered their congratulations to the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"21 Grand Slam titles… Pure admiration for @RafaelNadal and his historic achievement @AustralianOpen." - Angelique Kerber

Alize Cornet @alizecornet

you are my idol I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol 😭

Rafael Nadal takes the lead in the Grand Slam race for the first time in his career

Rafael Nadal with his 2022 Australian Open trophy

Rafael Nadal's win at the 2022 Australian Open gave him his 21st Grand Slam title and ended the three-way tie between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and himself.

After Federer went past Pete Sampras' record of 14 Grand Slam titles after winning Wimbledon in 2009, he has always led the Grand Slam race. He extended his lead periodically, with the 2018 Australian Open being his 20th Major and final one so far.

Nadal and Djokovic eventually caught up to him, with the former doing so by winning the 2020 French Open and the latter by winning Wimbledon last year. The Serb had an opportunity to win his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, but lost to Medvedev.

Now, for the first time in his career, Nadal is the frontrunner in the Grand Slam race. He'll be the favorite to extend his lead at Roland Garros later this year.

