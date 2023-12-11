Tennis Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details 

The 2023 edition of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place from December 12 to 17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Twenty matches will take place in the league stage followed by the semi-finals and final on December 17. The Bengal Wizards, Hyderabad Strikers, Pune Jaguars, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Punjab Tigers, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, Mumbai Leon Army, and Gujarat Panthers are the eight teams taking part in the championship.

Every team will take part in five league matches to qualify for the semis. Stars like Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood and Tapsee Pannu will be present to cheer for their teams.

From India, Sumit Nagal, who is ranked World No. 138 on the ATP tour, will ply his trade for the Gujarat Panthers along with Karman Kaur Thandi and Mukund Sasikumar.

Ernests Gulbis, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 10 back in 2014, will play for the Mumbai Leon Army in the Tennis Premier League this year. He will be joined by Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Czech Republic’s Lukas Rasol, who became the World No. 26 back in 2014, will suit up for the Pune Jaguars along with Manish Sureshkumar and Rutuja Bhosale. Bhosale notably won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event along with Rohan Bopanna in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Tennis Premier League 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, December 12

Bengal Wizards vs Hyderabad Strikers, 4:30 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 5:55 PM

Punjab Tigers vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 7:20 PM

Mumbai Leon Army vs Gujarat Panthers, 8:45 PM

Wednesday, December 13

Bengaluru SG Mavericks vs Pune Jaguars, 4:30 PM

Punjab Tigers vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 5:55 PM

Hyderabad Strikers vs Gujarat Panthers, 7:20 PM

Bengal Wizards vs Mumbai Leon Army, 8:45 PM

Thursday, December 14

Punjab Tigers vs Gujarat Panthers, 4:30 PM

Mumbai Leon Army vs Hyderabad Strikers, 5:55 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM

Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 8:45 PM

Friday, December 15

Punjab Tigers vs Mumbai Leon Army, 4:30 PM

Gujarat Panthers vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 5:55 PM

Delhi Binny’s Brigade vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Hyderabad Strikers, 8:45 PM

Saturday, December 16

Hyderabad Strikers vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 4:30 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Punjab Tigers, 5:55 PM

Mumbai Leon Army vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 7:20 PM

Gujarat Panthers vs Bengal Wizards, 8:45 PM

Sunday, December 17

Semi Final 1 (1st Place vs 4th Place), 4:30 PM

Semi Final 2 (2nd Place vs 3rd Place), 6:00 PM

Final (SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner), 8:00 PM

Tennis Premier League 2023: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Tennis Premier League 2023 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network,. The Sony Sports Ten 2 channel will telecast, while Sony LIV and the YouTube channel of the Tennis Premier League will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

Tennis Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Bengal Wizards

Maria Timofeeva (Russia, 19 years) - Women

Anirudh Chandrasekar (India, 25 years) - Men

Sriram Balaji (India, 33 years) - Men

Bengaluru SG Mavericks

Arina Rodionova (Australia, 33 years) - Women

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India, 28 years) - Men

Vishnu Vardhan (India, 36 years) - Men

Punjab Tigers

Conny Perrin (Switzerland, 32 years) - Women

Digvijay Pratap Singh (India, 36 years) - Men

Arjun Kadhe (India, 29 years) - Men

Hyderabad Strikers

Ellen Perez (Australia, 27 years) - Women

Saketh Myneni (India, 35 years) - Men

Niki Poonacha (India, 28 years) - Men

Gujarat Panthers

Karman Kaur Thandi (India, 25 years) - Women

Sumit Nagal (India, 26 years) - Men

Mukund Sasikumar (India, 26 years) - Men

Pune Jaguars

Rutuja Bhosale (India, 27 years) - Women

Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic, 38 years) - Men

Manish Sureshkumar (India, 24 years) – Men

Mumbai Leon Army

Sowjanya Bavisetti (India, 29 years) - Women

Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India, 36 years) - Men

Ernests Gulbis (Latvia, 35 years) - Men

Delhi Binny’s Brigade

Vaidehi Chaudhari (India, 23 years) - Women

Dennis Novak (Austria, 30 years) - Men

Jeevan Neduncheziyan (India, 34 years) - Men