Tennis Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details 

The 2023 edition of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place from December 12 to 17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.
Twenty matches will take place in the league stage followed by the semi-finals and final on December 17. The Bengal Wizards, Hyderabad Strikers, Pune Jaguars, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Punjab Tigers, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, Mumbai Leon Army, and Gujarat Panthers are the eight teams taking part in the championship.
Every team will take part in five league matches to qualify for the semis. Stars like Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood and Tapsee Pannu will be present to cheer for their teams.
From India, Sumit Nagal, who is ranked World No. 138 on the ATP tour, will ply his trade for the Gujarat Panthers along with Karman Kaur Thandi and Mukund Sasikumar.
Ernests Gulbis, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 10 back in 2014, will play for the Mumbai Leon Army in the Tennis Premier League this year. He will be joined by Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.
Czech Republic’s Lukas Rasol, who became the World No. 26 back in 2014, will suit up for the Pune Jaguars along with Manish Sureshkumar and Rutuja Bhosale. Bhosale notably won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event along with Rohan Bopanna in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
Tennis Premier League 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Tuesday, December 12
Bengal Wizards vs Hyderabad Strikers, 4:30 PM
Pune Jaguars vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 5:55 PM
Punjab Tigers vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 7:20 PM
Mumbai Leon Army vs Gujarat Panthers, 8:45 PM
Wednesday, December 13
Bengaluru SG Mavericks vs Pune Jaguars, 4:30 PM
Punjab Tigers vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 5:55 PM
Hyderabad Strikers vs Gujarat Panthers, 7:20 PM
Bengal Wizards vs Mumbai Leon Army, 8:45 PM
Thursday, December 14
Punjab Tigers vs Gujarat Panthers, 4:30 PM
Mumbai Leon Army vs Hyderabad Strikers, 5:55 PM
Pune Jaguars vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM
Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 8:45 PM
Friday, December 15
Punjab Tigers vs Mumbai Leon Army, 4:30 PM
Gujarat Panthers vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 5:55 PM
Delhi Binny’s Brigade vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM
Pune Jaguars vs Hyderabad Strikers, 8:45 PM
Saturday, December 16
Hyderabad Strikers vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 4:30 PM
Pune Jaguars vs Punjab Tigers, 5:55 PM
Mumbai Leon Army vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 7:20 PM
Gujarat Panthers vs Bengal Wizards, 8:45 PM
Sunday, December 17
Semi Final 1 (1st Place vs 4th Place), 4:30 PM
Semi Final 2 (2nd Place vs 3rd Place), 6:00 PM
Final (SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner), 8:00 PM
Tennis Premier League 2023: Telecast and Live Streaming Details
The Tennis Premier League 2023 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network,. The Sony Sports Ten 2 channel will telecast, while Sony LIV and the YouTube channel of the Tennis Premier League will live stream all the matches of the tournament.
Tennis Premier League 2023: Full Squads
Bengal Wizards
Maria Timofeeva (Russia, 19 years) - Women
Anirudh Chandrasekar (India, 25 years) - Men
Sriram Balaji (India, 33 years) - Men
Bengaluru SG Mavericks
Arina Rodionova (Australia, 33 years) - Women
Ramkumar Ramanathan (India, 28 years) - Men
Vishnu Vardhan (India, 36 years) - Men
Punjab Tigers
Conny Perrin (Switzerland, 32 years) - Women
Digvijay Pratap Singh (India, 36 years) - Men
Arjun Kadhe (India, 29 years) - Men
Hyderabad Strikers
Ellen Perez (Australia, 27 years) - Women
Saketh Myneni (India, 35 years) - Men
Niki Poonacha (India, 28 years) - Men
Gujarat Panthers
Karman Kaur Thandi (India, 25 years) - Women
Sumit Nagal (India, 26 years) - Men
Mukund Sasikumar (India, 26 years) - Men
Pune Jaguars
Rutuja Bhosale (India, 27 years) - Women
Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic, 38 years) - Men
Manish Sureshkumar (India, 24 years) – Men
Mumbai Leon Army
Sowjanya Bavisetti (India, 29 years) - Women
Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India, 36 years) - Men
Ernests Gulbis (Latvia, 35 years) - Men
Delhi Binny’s Brigade
Vaidehi Chaudhari (India, 23 years) - Women
Dennis Novak (Austria, 30 years) - Men
Jeevan Neduncheziyan (India, 34 years) - Men