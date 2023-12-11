Tennis Premier League 2023: Three Indian players who could emerge as stars ft. Karman Thandi

The Tennis Premier League returns for a fifth season, with top Indian names including Karman Thandi and Sumit Nagal leading the charge at the star-studded team event.

With action set to commence on Tuesday (December 12), it makes for a good time to look at the match-ups. Here, we have listed three Indian players that could be key for the respective teams:

#3 Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan is one of India's finest tennis players right now

A key member of the Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan comes into this year’s tournament fresh off a near-career best season in 2023.

Not only did the Chennai-born reach a third career doubles final at the Maharashtra Open, he also posted his first Grand Slam main draw win — partnering Sriram Balaji in both events.

While his season did not live up to the expectations set in the first quarter, Nedunchezhiyan gained a lot of valuable experience playing in the main draw of the subsequent Grand Slams at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Indian will look to put his newfound experience to use when he steps out on the court at the Tennis Premier League.

#2 Karman Thandi

Karman Thandi set to represent the Gujarat Panthers

The top-ranked Indian women’s singles player at this year’s Tennis Premier League, Karman Thandi is an explosive player capable of hitting opponents off the court with her powerful groundstrokes — especially when she is dialed in on that lethal forehand wing.

Thandi was a promising junior, but recurrent injuries have kept her from posting consistent results on the Senior Tour. The Indian showed flashes of her best tennis during the run to her biggest title at the ITF $60,000 at Evansville, US.

Thandi put up a spirited show at the US Open qualifiers, coming up just short against a seasoned Oceane Dodin, and has not played a lot of tennis since. Provided that she is fully fit, Thandi could turn into a big asset for her Tennis Premier League side — Gujarat Panthers.

#1 Ramkumar Ramanathan

Ramkumar Ramanathan

One of the most consistent faces on the Indian circuit in recent years, Ramkumar Ramanathan, has been around long enough to know the big stage well. After all, the 29-year-old is part of a rare club of Indian players who have to their name a top-10 win (over Dominic Thiem on the lawns of Antalya in 2017).

A closer analysis of the win over Thiem, however distant it may seem, brings to the fore the lanky Indian’s biggest strength — a big serve and handy volleys that win him a fair few quick points.

In a match format involving only 20 points, that sort of standout weapon can be of great use. Ramanathan could dig his side, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, out of deficits with a quick point here and there. The fact that he is a team player who enjoys packed crowds, a given at the Tennis Premier League, only adds to the appeal.