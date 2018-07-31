Tennis Rankings: Ramkumar Ramanathan achieves career-high ranking, Karman Thandi breaks into top 200

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan moved up four spots to achieve a career-high ranking of 111th in the latest ATP World Rankings released on Monday, July 31, 2018.

Ramanathan’s career has been on the upswing for the last few weeks in what has been a tremendous year for Indian tennis. He made it to this first ever final on the ATP World Tour at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, which helped boost his ranking considerably. It was the first time in seven years that an Indian reached a final on the ATP circuit.

From 161st, he jumped to 115th, making his biggest ever leap, thanks to that performance. Last week, however, he bowed out of the Atlanta Open in the first round, losing to Taylor Fritz, which denied him any point from the US Open Series tournament.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran also rose by 9 places to 177th. He won two rounds of qualifying at the Atlanta Open, before going down in the first round. That awarded him 12 points.

The India No. 1 Yuki Bhambri, meanwhile, remains static at 86th, while 20-year-old Sumit Nagal dropped a couple of spots to 271st.

Despite reaching the semi-finals at Atlanta and gaining 90 points in the process, doubles ace Purav Raja did not see any change to his ranking. He continues to remain 83rd.

Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Leander Paes, N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan all maintain their rankings of 27th, 38th, 80th 96th and 98th respectively. The only player to have a change in the top 100 is Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who slipped to 89th.

Big jump for Thandi

Karman Thandi’s sparkling display at the WTA International tournament -- the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang last week has been richly rewarded with a surge of a whopping 32 spots, that helped make her top 200 debut at 200th. The 20-year-old won two rounds of qualifying and even won her first round over Jia-Jung Lu in a gruelling three-setter.

She is now just five places shy of the India No. 1 Ankita Raina, who slid four rungs to 195th this week.