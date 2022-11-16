Create

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Nitto ATP Finals - Previews
The 2023 tennis schedule has been released.

As the 2022 season winds up, it's time to look ahead as the ATP and WTA have released their tennis schedules for the upcoming season. The year gone by featured plenty of controversies right from the start.

Novak Djokovic's visa scandal in the lead-up to the Australian Open dominated global headlines. Originally handed a three-year ban, he has now been cleared to compete in the 2023 edition. The WTA decided to cancel its tournaments in China in the aftermath of the Peng Shuai saga.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to Wimbledon banning players from Russian and Belarusian countries. Simona Halep, one of the most beloved and high-profile players of the past decade, tested positive for a banned substance.

Coming to tennis, Iga Swiatek was the most successful player on the women's tour in 2022 and will look to dominate once again. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to maintain their stranglehold on the biggest titles in the sport. However, they face stiff competition with the emergence of younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

The stage is set for yet another season of exciting tennis. On that note, here's a look at the tennis schedule for the next season.

ATP Tour 2023 Schedule

The lead-up to the Australian Open features tournaments in the host country along with India and New Zealand. Following the conclusion of the season's first Grand Slam, the men will represent their countries in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

February marks the beginning of the South American clay swing, along with hardcourt tournaments in Europe and the Middle East. The season's first couple of Masters 1000 events are scheduled for March as usual in Indian Wells and Miami.

Preparations for the French Open begin in April with the start of the clay swing in Europe. This time, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open will be held for more than a week, quite similar to the Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami. The clay-court Major ends in mid-June, but players will have no time to rest as they begin their quick transition to grass for Wimbledon.

Following the action at the All England Club, there are a few tournaments scheduled on clay in Europe. Players then head to North America for the hardcourt swing, which concludes with the US Open.

The end of the season features tournaments in Asia and Europe, which finally concludes with the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup in November. Here's a look at the men's tennis schedule for the upcoming season.

TournamentCategorySurfaceStart DateEnd Date
United CupHard29 December, 20228 January, 2023
Adelaide International 1ATP 250Hard2 January, 20238 January, 2023
Tata Open MaharashtraATP 250Hard2 January, 20238 January, 2023
ASB ClassicATP 250Hard9 January, 202315 January, 2023
Adelaide International 2ATP 250Hard9 January, 202315 January, 2023
Open Sud de FranceATP 250Hard6 February, 202312 February, 2023
Cordoba OpenATP 250Clay6 February, 202312 February, 2023
Dallas OpenATP 250Hard6 February, 202212 February, 2023
Rotterdam OpenATP 500Indoor hard13 February, 202319 February, 2023
Argentina OpenATP 250Clay13 February, 202319 February, 2023
Delray Beach OpenATP 250Hard13 February, 202319 February, 2023
Rio OpenATP 500Clay20 February, 202326 February, 2023
Open 13 ProvenceATP 250Hard20 February, 202326 February, 2023
Qatar OpenATP 250Hard20 February, 202326 February, 2023
Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsATP 500Hard27 February, 20234 March, 2023
Mexican OpenATP 500Hard27 February, 20234 March, 2023
Chile OpenATP 250Clay27 February, 20234 March, 2023
Indian Wells MastersATP 1000Hard8 March, 202319 March, 2023
Miami OpenATP 1000Hard22 March, 20232 April, 2023
U.S. Men's Clay Court ChampionshipsATP 250Clay3 April, 20239 April, 2023
Grand Prix Hassan IIATP 250Clay3 April, 20239 April, 2023
Estoril OpenATP 250Clay3 April, 20239 April, 2023
Monte Carlo MastersATP 1000Clay9 April, 202316 April, 2023
Barcelona OpenATP 500Clay17 April, 202323 April, 2023
Banja Luka OpenATP 250Clay17 April, 202323 April, 2023
BMW Open (Munich)ATP 250Clay17 April, 202323 April, 2023
Madrid OpenATP 1000Clay26 April, 20237 May, 2023
Italian OpenATP 1000Clay10 May, 202321 May, 2023
Geneva OpenATP 250Clay21 May, 202327 May, 2023
Lyon OpenATP 250Clay21 May, 202327 May, 2023
Libema OpenATP 250Grass12 June, 202318 June, 2023
Boss Open (Stuttgart)ATP 250Grass12 June, 202318 June, 2023
Terra Wortmann Open (Halle)ATP 500Grass19 June, 202325 June, 2023
Cinch ChampionshipsATP 500Grass19 June, 202325 June, 2023
Mallorca OpenATP 250Grass25 June, 20231 July, 2023
Eastbourne InternationalATP 250Grass26 June, 20231 July, 2023
Hall of Fame Open (Newport)ATP 250Grass17 July, 202323 July, 2023
Swedish OpenATP 250Clay17 July, 202323 July, 2023
Swiss OpenATP 250Clay17 July, 202323 July, 2023
Hamburg OpenATP 500Clay24 July, 202330 July, 2023
Atlanta OpenATP 250Hard24 July, 202330 July, 2023
Croatia OpenATP 250Clay24 July, 202330 July, 2023
Citi OpenATP 500Hard31 July, 20236 August, 2023
Los Cabos OpenATP 250Hard31 July, 20235 August, 2023
Kitzbuhel OpenATP 250Clay31 July, 20235 August, 2023
Canadian OpenATP 1000Hard6 August, 202313 August, 2023
Cincinnati OpenATP 1000Hard13 August, 202320 August, 2023
Winston-Salem OpenATP 250Hard20 August, 202326 August, 2023
Laver CupExhibitionHard22 September, 202324 September, 2023
Chengdu OpenATP 250Hard20 September, 202326 September, 2023
Zhuhai ChampionshipsATP 250Hard20 September, 202326 September, 2023
China OpenATP 500Hard28 September, 20234 October, 2023
Astana OpenATP 250Indoor hard27 September, 20233 October, 2023
Shanghai MastersATP 1000Hard4 October, 202315 October, 2023
Japan OpenATP 500Hard16 October 202322 October, 2023
European OpenATP 250Indoor hard16 October, 202322 October, 2023
Swiss Indoors BaselATP 500Indoor hard23 October, 202329 October, 2023
Erste Bank OpenATP 500Indoor hard23 October, 202329 October, 2023
Paris MastersATP 1000Indoor hard30 October, 20235 November, 2023
Metz OpenATP 250Indoor hard5 November, 202311 November, 2023
Moselle OpenATP 250Indoor hard5 November, 202311 November, 2023
ATP FinalsATP FinalsIndoor hard12 November, 202319 November, 2023
Next Gen ATP FinalsATP FinalsIndoor hard13 November, 202317 November, 2023

WTA Tour 2023 Schedule

The women's season also begins in Australia and New Zealand in the lead-up to the season's first Major. A couple of new events are taking place in February, with the addition of WTA 250 events in Dallas and Merida. The women's season is set to play out quite similarly to their ATP counterparts, albeit with a few changes here and there.

Eight WTA 1000 tournaments are scheduled for the 2023 season as of now. The Guadalajara Open returns to the calendar after a successful debut in 2022. Most events from the previous season have found a place on the tour yet again. This is still a provisional schedule and may change in the future.

TournamentCategorySurfaceState DateEnd Date
United Cup -Hard29 December, 20228 January, 2023
Adelaide InternationalWTA 500Hard1 January, 20238 January, 2023
ASB ClassicWTA 250Hard2 January, 20238 January, 2023
Adelaide International 2WTA 500Hard9 January, 202314 January, 2023
Hobart InternationalWTA 250Hard9 January, 202314 January, 2023
Hua Hin ChampionshipsWTA 250Hard30 January, 20235 February, 2023
Lyon OpenWTA 250Hard30 January, 20235 February, 2023
Linz OpenWTA 250Indoor hard6 February, 202312 February, 2023
Qatar OpenWTA 500Hard13 February, 202318 February, 2023
Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsWTA 1000Hard19 February, 202325 February, 2023
Merida OpenWTA 250Hard20 February, 202326 February, 2023
Monterrey OpenWTA 250Hard27 February, 20235 March, 2023
ATX OpenWTA 250Hard27 February, 20235 March, 2023
BNP Paribas OpenWTA 1000Hard8 March, 202319 March, 2023
Miami OpenWTA 1000Hard21 March, 20232 April, 2023
Charleston OpenWTA 500Clay3 April, 20239 April, 2023
Copa Colsanitas (Bogota)WTA 250Clay3 April, 20239 April, 2023
Stuttgart OpenWTA 500Clay17 April, 202323 April, 2023
Istanbul cupWTA 250Clay17 April, 202323 April, 2023
Madrid OpenWTA 1000Clay25 April, 20236 May, 2023
Italian OpenWTA 1000Clay8 May, 202321 May, 2023
Morocco OpenWTA 250Clay21 May, 202327 May, 2023
Internationaux de StrasbourgWTA 250Clay21 May, 202327 May, 2023
Rothesay Open NottinghamWTA 250Grass12 June, 202318 June, 2023
Libema OpenWTA 250Grass12 June, 202318 June, 2023
Bett1 Open (Berlin)WTA 500Grass19 June, 202325 June, 2023
Rothesay Classic BirminghamWTA 250Grass19 June, 202325 June, 2023
Eastbourne InternationalWTA 500Grass25 June, 20231 July, 2023
Bad Homburg OpenWTA 250Grass25 June, 20231 July, 2023
Budapest Grand PrixWTA 250Clay17 July, 202323 July, 2023
Palermo OpenWTA 250Clay17 July, 202323 July, 2023
Hamburg OpenWTA 250Clay23 July, 202329 July, 2023
Lausanne OpenWTA 250Clay24 July, 202330 July, 2023
Poland OpenWTA 250Clay24 July, 202331 July, 2023
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose)WTA 500Hard31 July, 20236 August, 2023
Prague OpenWTA 250Hard31 July, 20236 August, 2023
Canadian OpenWTA 1000Hard7 August, 202313 August, 2023
Cincinnati OpenWTA 1000Hard14 August, 202320 August, 2023
Cleveland OpenWTA 250Hard20 August, 202326 August, 2023
Granby ChampionshipsWTA 250Hard20 August, 202326 August, 2023
Portoroz OpenWTA 250Hard11 September, 202317 September, 2023
Chennai OpenWTA 250Hard11 September, 202317 Spetmeber, 2023
Pan Pacific OpenWTA 500Hard18 September, 202324 September, 2023
Korea OpenWTA 250Hard18 September, 202324 September, 2023
Tallinn OpenWTA 250Indoor hard25 September, 20231 October, 2023
Parma OpenWTA 250Clay25 September, 20231 October, 2023
Ostrava OpenWTA 500Indoor hard2 October, 2023October 8, 2023
Jasmin OpenWTA 250Hard2 October, 20238 October, 2023
San Diego OpenWTA 500Hard9 October, 202315 October, 2023
Transylvania OpenWTA 250Indoor hard9 October, 202315 October, 2023
Guadalajara OpenWTA 1000Hard16 October, 202322 October, 2023
WTA FinalsWTA FinalsHard30 October, 20236 November, 2023

To view the official WTA schedule, click here.

Tennis Grand Slams in 2023

The biggest and most exciting tournaments of the year are undoubtedly the Grand Slams. Players showcase their best performances in the Majors and some stunning tennis is always on display.

All four Grand Slams are scheduled in their usual slots for the 2023 season. Over the last couple of years, there have been some adjustments due to the pandemic, but normalcy has prevailed once again.

TournamentSurfaceStart dateEnd date
Australian OpenHard16 January, 202329 January, 2023
French OpenClay28 May, 202311 June, 2023
WimbledonGrass3 July, 202316 July, 2023
US OpenHard28 August, 202310 September, 2023

Tennis Team Events

The Hopman Cup was a beloved event which saw the men and women team up for a fun-filled week of tennis at the start of the year. The tournament was axed in 2019 and from 2020 onwards, was replaced by the ATP Cup.

However, it was recently announced that the ATP Cup would be replaced by the United Cup, another mixed-gender event. The inaugural edition will commence on December 29, 2022 and will conclude on January 8, 2023.

Plenty of big names are set to take part in the first edition of the event, including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari, among others.

ATP and WTA players will represent their countries as usual in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean Cup respectively. Here's a look at the schedule for the team events in 2023.

EventStart dateEnd date
United Cup29 December, 20228 January, 2022
Davis Cup qualifiers3 February, 20235 February, 2023
Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers14 April, 202315 April, 2023
Davis Cup group stageWeek of 11 September, 2023
Billie Jean King Cup finalsWeek of 6 November, 2023
Davis Cup finalsWeek of 20 November. 2023

