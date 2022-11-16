Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

As the 2022 season winds up, it's time to look ahead as the ATP and WTA have released their tennis schedules for the upcoming season. The year gone by featured plenty of controversies right from the start.
Novak Djokovic's visa scandal in the lead-up to the Australian Open dominated global headlines. Originally handed a three-year ban, he has now been cleared to compete in the 2023 edition. The WTA decided to cancel its tournaments in China in the aftermath of the Peng Shuai saga.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to Wimbledon banning players from Russian and Belarusian countries. Simona Halep, one of the most beloved and high-profile players of the past decade, tested positive for a banned substance.
Coming to tennis, Iga Swiatek was the most successful player on the women's tour in 2022 and will look to dominate once again. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to maintain their stranglehold on the biggest titles in the sport. However, they face stiff competition with the emergence of younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.
The stage is set for yet another season of exciting tennis. On that note, here's a look at the tennis schedule for the next season.
ATP Tour 2023 Schedule
The lead-up to the Australian Open features tournaments in the host country along with India and New Zealand. Following the conclusion of the season's first Grand Slam, the men will represent their countries in the Davis Cup qualifiers.
February marks the beginning of the South American clay swing, along with hardcourt tournaments in Europe and the Middle East. The season's first couple of Masters 1000 events are scheduled for March as usual in Indian Wells and Miami.
Preparations for the French Open begin in April with the start of the clay swing in Europe. This time, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open will be held for more than a week, quite similar to the Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami. The clay-court Major ends in mid-June, but players will have no time to rest as they begin their quick transition to grass for Wimbledon.
Following the action at the All England Club, there are a few tournaments scheduled on clay in Europe. Players then head to North America for the hardcourt swing, which concludes with the US Open.
The end of the season features tournaments in Asia and Europe, which finally concludes with the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup in November. Here's a look at the men's tennis schedule for the upcoming season.
Tournament
Category
Surface
Start Date
End Date
United Cup
Hard
29 December, 2022
8 January, 2023
Adelaide International 1
ATP 250
Hard
2 January, 2023
8 January, 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra
ATP 250
Hard
2 January, 2023
8 January, 2023
ASB Classic
ATP 250
Hard
9 January, 2023
15 January, 2023
Adelaide International 2
ATP 250
Hard
9 January, 2023
15 January, 2023
Open Sud de France
ATP 250
Hard
6 February, 2023
12 February, 2023
Cordoba Open
ATP 250
Clay
6 February, 2023
12 February, 2023
Dallas Open
ATP 250
Hard
6 February, 2022
12 February, 2023
Rotterdam Open
ATP 500
Indoor hard
13 February, 2023
19 February, 2023
Argentina Open
ATP 250
Clay
13 February, 2023
19 February, 2023
Delray Beach Open
ATP 250
Hard
13 February, 2023
19 February, 2023
Rio Open
ATP 500
Clay
20 February, 2023
26 February, 2023
Open 13 Provence
ATP 250
Hard
20 February, 2023
26 February, 2023
Qatar Open
ATP 250
Hard
20 February, 2023
26 February, 2023
Dubai Tennis Championships
ATP 500
Hard
27 February, 2023
4 March, 2023
Mexican Open
ATP 500
Hard
27 February, 2023
4 March, 2023
Chile Open
ATP 250
Clay
27 February, 2023
4 March, 2023
Indian Wells Masters
ATP 1000
Hard
8 March, 2023
19 March, 2023
Miami Open
ATP 1000
Hard
22 March, 2023
2 April, 2023
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships
ATP 250
Clay
3 April, 2023
9 April, 2023
Grand Prix Hassan II
ATP 250
Clay
3 April, 2023
9 April, 2023
Estoril Open
ATP 250
Clay
3 April, 2023
9 April, 2023
Monte Carlo Masters
ATP 1000
Clay
9 April, 2023
16 April, 2023
Barcelona Open
ATP 500
Clay
17 April, 2023
23 April, 2023
Banja Luka Open
ATP 250
Clay
17 April, 2023
23 April, 2023
BMW Open (Munich)
ATP 250
Clay
17 April, 2023
23 April, 2023
Madrid Open
ATP 1000
Clay
26 April, 2023
7 May, 2023
Italian Open
ATP 1000
Clay
10 May, 2023
21 May, 2023
Geneva Open
ATP 250
Clay
21 May, 2023
27 May, 2023
Lyon Open
ATP 250
Clay
21 May, 2023
27 May, 2023
Libema Open
ATP 250
Grass
12 June, 2023
18 June, 2023
Boss Open (Stuttgart)
ATP 250
Grass
12 June, 2023
18 June, 2023
Terra Wortmann Open (Halle)
ATP 500
Grass
19 June, 2023
25 June, 2023
Cinch Championships
ATP 500
Grass
19 June, 2023
25 June, 2023
Mallorca Open
ATP 250
Grass
25 June, 2023
1 July, 2023
Eastbourne International
ATP 250
Grass
26 June, 2023
1 July, 2023
Hall of Fame Open (Newport)
ATP 250
Grass
17 July, 2023
23 July, 2023
Swedish Open
ATP 250
Clay
17 July, 2023
23 July, 2023
Swiss Open
ATP 250
Clay
17 July, 2023
23 July, 2023
Hamburg Open
ATP 500
Clay
24 July, 2023
30 July, 2023
Atlanta Open
ATP 250
Hard
24 July, 2023
30 July, 2023
Croatia Open
ATP 250
Clay
24 July, 2023
30 July, 2023
Citi Open
ATP 500
Hard
31 July, 2023
6 August, 2023
Los Cabos Open
ATP 250
Hard
31 July, 2023
5 August, 2023
Kitzbuhel Open
ATP 250
Clay
31 July, 2023
5 August, 2023
Canadian Open
ATP 1000
Hard
6 August, 2023
13 August, 2023
Cincinnati Open
ATP 1000
Hard
13 August, 2023
20 August, 2023
Winston-Salem Open
ATP 250
Hard
20 August, 2023
26 August, 2023
Laver Cup
Exhibition
Hard
22 September, 2023
24 September, 2023
Chengdu Open
ATP 250
Hard
20 September, 2023
26 September, 2023
Zhuhai Championships
ATP 250
Hard
20 September, 2023
26 September, 2023
China Open
ATP 500
Hard
28 September, 2023
4 October, 2023
Astana Open
ATP 250
Indoor hard
27 September, 2023
3 October, 2023
Shanghai Masters
ATP 1000
Hard
4 October, 2023
15 October, 2023
Japan Open
ATP 500
Hard
16 October 2023
22 October, 2023
European Open
ATP 250
Indoor hard
16 October, 2023
22 October, 2023
Swiss Indoors Basel
ATP 500
Indoor hard
23 October, 2023
29 October, 2023
Erste Bank Open
ATP 500
Indoor hard
23 October, 2023
29 October, 2023
Paris Masters
ATP 1000
Indoor hard
30 October, 2023
5 November, 2023
Metz Open
ATP 250
Indoor hard
5 November, 2023
11 November, 2023
Moselle Open
ATP 250
Indoor hard
5 November, 2023
11 November, 2023
ATP Finals
ATP Finals
Indoor hard
12 November, 2023
19 November, 2023
Next Gen ATP Finals
ATP Finals
Indoor hard
13 November, 2023
17 November, 2023
WTA Tour 2023 Schedule
The women's season also begins in Australia and New Zealand in the lead-up to the season's first Major. A couple of new events are taking place in February, with the addition of WTA 250 events in Dallas and Merida. The women's season is set to play out quite similarly to their ATP counterparts, albeit with a few changes here and there.
Eight WTA 1000 tournaments are scheduled for the 2023 season as of now. The Guadalajara Open returns to the calendar after a successful debut in 2022. Most events from the previous season have found a place on the tour yet again. This is still a provisional schedule and may change in the future.
The biggest and most exciting tournaments of the year are undoubtedly the Grand Slams. Players showcase their best performances in the Majors and some stunning tennis is always on display.
All four Grand Slams are scheduled in their usual slots for the 2023 season. Over the last couple of years, there have been some adjustments due to the pandemic, but normalcy has prevailed once again.
Tournament
Surface
Start date
End date
Australian Open
Hard
16 January, 2023
29 January, 2023
French Open
Clay
28 May, 2023
11 June, 2023
Wimbledon
Grass
3 July, 2023
16 July, 2023
US Open
Hard
28 August, 2023
10 September, 2023
Tennis Team Events
The Hopman Cup was a beloved event which saw the men and women team up for a fun-filled week of tennis at the start of the year. The tournament was axed in 2019 and from 2020 onwards, was replaced by the ATP Cup.
However, it was recently announced that the ATP Cup would be replaced by the United Cup, another mixed-gender event. The inaugural edition will commence on December 29, 2022 and will conclude on January 8, 2023.
Plenty of big names are set to take part in the first edition of the event, including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari, among others.
ATP and WTA players will represent their countries as usual in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean Cup respectively. Here's a look at the schedule for the team events in 2023.