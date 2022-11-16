Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

As the 2022 season winds up, it's time to look ahead as the ATP and WTA have released their tennis schedules for the upcoming season. The year gone by featured plenty of controversies right from the start.

Novak Djokovic's visa scandal in the lead-up to the Australian Open dominated global headlines. Originally handed a three-year ban, he has now been cleared to compete in the 2023 edition. The WTA decided to cancel its tournaments in China in the aftermath of the Peng Shuai saga.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to Wimbledon banning players from Russian and Belarusian countries. Simona Halep, one of the most beloved and high-profile players of the past decade, tested positive for a banned substance.

Coming to tennis, Iga Swiatek was the most successful player on the women's tour in 2022 and will look to dominate once again. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to maintain their stranglehold on the biggest titles in the sport. However, they face stiff competition with the emergence of younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

The stage is set for yet another season of exciting tennis. On that note, here's a look at the tennis schedule for the next season.

ATP Tour 2023 Schedule

The lead-up to the Australian Open features tournaments in the host country along with India and New Zealand. Following the conclusion of the season's first Grand Slam, the men will represent their countries in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

February marks the beginning of the South American clay swing, along with hardcourt tournaments in Europe and the Middle East. The season's first couple of Masters 1000 events are scheduled for March as usual in Indian Wells and Miami.

Preparations for the French Open begin in April with the start of the clay swing in Europe. This time, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open will be held for more than a week, quite similar to the Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami. The clay-court Major ends in mid-June, but players will have no time to rest as they begin their quick transition to grass for Wimbledon.

Following the action at the All England Club, there are a few tournaments scheduled on clay in Europe. Players then head to North America for the hardcourt swing, which concludes with the US Open.

The end of the season features tournaments in Asia and Europe, which finally concludes with the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup in November. Here's a look at the men's tennis schedule for the upcoming season.

Tournament Category Surface Start Date End Date United Cup Hard 29 December, 2022 8 January, 2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 Hard 2 January, 2023 8 January, 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra ATP 250 Hard 2 January, 2023 8 January, 2023 ASB Classic ATP 250 Hard 9 January, 2023 15 January, 2023 Adelaide International 2 ATP 250 Hard 9 January, 2023 15 January, 2023 Open Sud de France ATP 250 Hard 6 February, 2023 12 February, 2023 Cordoba Open ATP 250 Clay 6 February, 2023 12 February, 2023 Dallas Open ATP 250 Hard 6 February, 2022 12 February, 2023 Rotterdam Open ATP 500 Indoor hard 13 February, 2023 19 February, 2023 Argentina Open ATP 250 Clay 13 February, 2023 19 February, 2023 Delray Beach Open ATP 250 Hard 13 February, 2023 19 February, 2023 Rio Open ATP 500 Clay 20 February, 2023 26 February, 2023 Open 13 Provence ATP 250 Hard 20 February, 2023 26 February, 2023 Qatar Open ATP 250 Hard 20 February, 2023 26 February, 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships ATP 500 Hard 27 February, 2023 4 March, 2023 Mexican Open ATP 500 Hard 27 February, 2023 4 March, 2023 Chile Open ATP 250 Clay 27 February, 2023 4 March, 2023 Indian Wells Masters ATP 1000 Hard 8 March, 2023 19 March, 2023 Miami Open ATP 1000 Hard 22 March, 2023 2 April, 2023 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships ATP 250 Clay 3 April, 2023 9 April, 2023 Grand Prix Hassan II ATP 250 Clay 3 April, 2023 9 April, 2023 Estoril Open ATP 250 Clay 3 April, 2023 9 April, 2023 Monte Carlo Masters ATP 1000 Clay 9 April, 2023 16 April, 2023 Barcelona Open ATP 500 Clay 17 April, 2023 23 April, 2023 Banja Luka Open ATP 250 Clay 17 April, 2023 23 April, 2023 BMW Open (Munich) ATP 250 Clay 17 April, 2023 23 April, 2023 Madrid Open ATP 1000 Clay 26 April, 2023 7 May, 2023 Italian Open ATP 1000 Clay 10 May, 2023 21 May, 2023 Geneva Open ATP 250 Clay 21 May, 2023 27 May, 2023 Lyon Open ATP 250 Clay 21 May, 2023 27 May, 2023 Libema Open ATP 250 Grass 12 June, 2023 18 June, 2023 Boss Open (Stuttgart) ATP 250 Grass 12 June, 2023 18 June, 2023 Terra Wortmann Open (Halle) ATP 500 Grass 19 June, 2023 25 June, 2023 Cinch Championships ATP 500 Grass 19 June, 2023 25 June, 2023 Mallorca Open ATP 250 Grass 25 June, 2023 1 July, 2023 Eastbourne International ATP 250 Grass 26 June, 2023 1 July, 2023 Hall of Fame Open (Newport) ATP 250 Grass 17 July, 2023 23 July, 2023 Swedish Open ATP 250 Clay 17 July, 2023 23 July, 2023 Swiss Open ATP 250 Clay 17 July, 2023 23 July, 2023 Hamburg Open ATP 500 Clay 24 July, 2023 30 July, 2023 Atlanta Open ATP 250 Hard 24 July, 2023 30 July, 2023 Croatia Open ATP 250 Clay 24 July, 2023 30 July, 2023 Citi Open ATP 500 Hard 31 July, 2023 6 August, 2023 Los Cabos Open ATP 250 Hard 31 July, 2023 5 August, 2023 Kitzbuhel Open ATP 250 Clay 31 July, 2023 5 August, 2023 Canadian Open ATP 1000 Hard 6 August, 2023 13 August, 2023 Cincinnati Open ATP 1000 Hard 13 August, 2023 20 August, 2023 Winston-Salem Open ATP 250 Hard 20 August, 2023 26 August, 2023 Laver Cup Exhibition Hard 22 September, 2023 24 September, 2023 Chengdu Open ATP 250 Hard 20 September, 2023 26 September, 2023 Zhuhai Championships ATP 250 Hard 20 September, 2023 26 September, 2023 China Open ATP 500 Hard 28 September, 2023 4 October, 2023 Astana Open ATP 250 Indoor hard 27 September, 2023 3 October, 2023 Shanghai Masters ATP 1000 Hard 4 October, 2023 15 October, 2023 Japan Open ATP 500 Hard 16 October 2023 22 October, 2023 European Open ATP 250 Indoor hard 16 October, 2023 22 October, 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel ATP 500 Indoor hard 23 October, 2023 29 October, 2023 Erste Bank Open ATP 500 Indoor hard 23 October, 2023 29 October, 2023 Paris Masters ATP 1000 Indoor hard 30 October, 2023 5 November, 2023 Metz Open ATP 250 Indoor hard 5 November, 2023 11 November, 2023 Moselle Open ATP 250 Indoor hard 5 November, 2023 11 November, 2023 ATP Finals ATP Finals Indoor hard 12 November, 2023 19 November, 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals ATP Finals Indoor hard 13 November, 2023 17 November, 2023

WTA Tour 2023 Schedule

The women's season also begins in Australia and New Zealand in the lead-up to the season's first Major. A couple of new events are taking place in February, with the addition of WTA 250 events in Dallas and Merida. The women's season is set to play out quite similarly to their ATP counterparts, albeit with a few changes here and there.

Eight WTA 1000 tournaments are scheduled for the 2023 season as of now. The Guadalajara Open returns to the calendar after a successful debut in 2022. Most events from the previous season have found a place on the tour yet again. This is still a provisional schedule and may change in the future.

Tournament Category Surface State Date End Date United Cup - Hard 29 December, 2022 8 January, 2023 Adelaide International WTA 500 Hard 1 January, 2023 8 January, 2023 ASB Classic WTA 250 Hard 2 January, 2023 8 January, 2023 Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 Hard 9 January, 2023 14 January, 2023 Hobart International WTA 250 Hard 9 January, 2023 14 January, 2023 Hua Hin Championships WTA 250 Hard 30 January, 2023 5 February, 2023 Lyon Open WTA 250 Hard 30 January, 2023 5 February, 2023 Linz Open WTA 250 Indoor hard 6 February, 2023 12 February, 2023 Qatar Open WTA 500 Hard 13 February, 2023 18 February, 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 Hard 19 February, 2023 25 February, 2023 Merida Open WTA 250 Hard 20 February, 2023 26 February, 2023 Monterrey Open WTA 250 Hard 27 February, 2023 5 March, 2023 ATX Open WTA 250 Hard 27 February, 2023 5 March, 2023 BNP Paribas Open WTA 1000 Hard 8 March, 2023 19 March, 2023 Miami Open WTA 1000 Hard 21 March, 2023 2 April, 2023 Charleston Open WTA 500 Clay 3 April, 2023 9 April, 2023 Copa Colsanitas (Bogota) WTA 250 Clay 3 April, 2023 9 April, 2023 Stuttgart Open WTA 500 Clay 17 April, 2023 23 April, 2023 Istanbul cup WTA 250 Clay 17 April, 2023 23 April, 2023 Madrid Open WTA 1000 Clay 25 April, 2023 6 May, 2023 Italian Open WTA 1000 Clay 8 May, 2023 21 May, 2023 Morocco Open WTA 250 Clay 21 May, 2023 27 May, 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg WTA 250 Clay 21 May, 2023 27 May, 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham WTA 250 Grass 12 June, 2023 18 June, 2023 Libema Open WTA 250 Grass 12 June, 2023 18 June, 2023 Bett1 Open (Berlin) WTA 500 Grass 19 June, 2023 25 June, 2023 Rothesay Classic Birmingham WTA 250 Grass 19 June, 2023 25 June, 2023 Eastbourne International WTA 500 Grass 25 June, 2023 1 July, 2023 Bad Homburg Open WTA 250 Grass 25 June, 2023 1 July, 2023 Budapest Grand Prix WTA 250 Clay 17 July, 2023 23 July, 2023 Palermo Open WTA 250 Clay 17 July, 2023 23 July, 2023 Hamburg Open WTA 250 Clay 23 July, 2023 29 July, 2023 Lausanne Open WTA 250 Clay 24 July, 2023 30 July, 2023 Poland Open WTA 250 Clay 24 July, 2023 31 July, 2023 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose) WTA 500 Hard 31 July, 2023 6 August, 2023 Prague Open WTA 250 Hard 31 July, 2023 6 August, 2023 Canadian Open WTA 1000 Hard 7 August, 2023 13 August, 2023 Cincinnati Open WTA 1000 Hard 14 August, 2023 20 August, 2023 Cleveland Open WTA 250 Hard 20 August, 2023 26 August, 2023 Granby Championships WTA 250 Hard 20 August, 2023 26 August, 2023 Portoroz Open WTA 250 Hard 11 September, 2023 17 September, 2023 Chennai Open WTA 250 Hard 11 September, 2023 17 Spetmeber, 2023 Pan Pacific Open WTA 500 Hard 18 September, 2023 24 September, 2023 Korea Open WTA 250 Hard 18 September, 2023 24 September, 2023 Tallinn Open WTA 250 Indoor hard 25 September, 2023 1 October, 2023 Parma Open WTA 250 Clay 25 September, 2023 1 October, 2023 Ostrava Open WTA 500 Indoor hard 2 October, 2023 October 8, 2023 Jasmin Open WTA 250 Hard 2 October, 2023 8 October, 2023 San Diego Open WTA 500 Hard 9 October, 2023 15 October, 2023 Transylvania Open WTA 250 Indoor hard 9 October, 2023 15 October, 2023 Guadalajara Open WTA 1000 Hard 16 October, 2023 22 October, 2023 WTA Finals WTA Finals Hard 30 October, 2023 6 November, 2023

To view the official WTA schedule, click here.

Tennis Grand Slams in 2023

The biggest and most exciting tournaments of the year are undoubtedly the Grand Slams. Players showcase their best performances in the Majors and some stunning tennis is always on display.

All four Grand Slams are scheduled in their usual slots for the 2023 season. Over the last couple of years, there have been some adjustments due to the pandemic, but normalcy has prevailed once again.

Tournament Surface Start date End date Australian Open Hard 16 January, 2023 29 January, 2023 French Open Clay 28 May, 2023 11 June, 2023 Wimbledon Grass 3 July, 2023 16 July, 2023 US Open Hard 28 August, 2023 10 September, 2023

Tennis Team Events

The Hopman Cup was a beloved event which saw the men and women team up for a fun-filled week of tennis at the start of the year. The tournament was axed in 2019 and from 2020 onwards, was replaced by the ATP Cup.

However, it was recently announced that the ATP Cup would be replaced by the United Cup, another mixed-gender event. The inaugural edition will commence on December 29, 2022 and will conclude on January 8, 2023.

Plenty of big names are set to take part in the first edition of the event, including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari, among others.

ATP and WTA players will represent their countries as usual in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean Cup respectively. Here's a look at the schedule for the team events in 2023.

Event Start date End date United Cup 29 December, 2022 8 January, 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers 3 February, 2023 5 February, 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 14 April, 2023 15 April, 2023 Davis Cup group stage Week of 11 September, 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals Week of 6 November, 2023 Davis Cup finals Week of 20 November. 2023

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1264 votes