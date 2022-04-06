Tennis Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | 6 April 2022

Top-10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur are some of the star attractions at the Charleston Open on Wednesday, where the trio are set to kick off their campaigns.

Former US Open finalists Madison Keys and Leylah Fernandez will also take to the court. They're set to square off against Ulrikke Eikeri and Magda Linette respectively.

Nick Kyrgios won his first match in three years on clay at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Tuesday. Having scored a gritty 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Mackenzie McDonald, the Australian will square off against Tommy Paul in the second round.

At the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Lorenzo Musetti upset fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(5), 6-1 in the first round, setting up a second-round clash with Carlos Taberner.

Here's a look at the schedule for the four tournaments on 6 April:

Charleston Open

Credit One Stadium

Starts at 10 am local time: Madison Keys vs Ulrikke Eikeri

Not before 11:30 am local time: Karolina Pliskova vs Katarina Zavatska

followed by: Aryna Sabalenka vs Alison Riske

followed by: Paula Badosa vs Anna Bondar

Not before 7 pm local time: Ons Jabeur vs Emma Navarro

followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Magda Linette

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Copa Colsanitas

Cancha Central

Starting at 10 am local time: Yuliana Lizarazo vs Mirjam Bjorklund

Not before 12 pm local time: Rebecca Peterson vs Tatjana Maria

followed by: Sara Errani vs Dayana Yastremska

Not before 4 pm local time: Amina Anshba/Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Camila Osorio/Beatriz Haddad Maia

The full schedule can be accessed here.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Stadium Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: Lukasz Kubot/Santiago Gonzalez vs Robert Galloway/Jackson Withrow

Not before 2 pm local time: Sam Querrey vs Michael Mmoh

followed by: Tommy Paul vs Nick Kyrgios

Not before 6 pm local time: Reilly Opelka vs Mitchell Krueger

followed by: J.J. Wolf vs Gijs Brouwer

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: David Goffin vs Damir Dzumhur

followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Taberner

Not before 1 pm local time: Laslo Djere vs Malek Jaziri

followed by: Elliot Benchetrit/Lamine Ouahab vs Walid Ahouda/Mehdi Benchakroun

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the 2022 Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

The 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be broadcast on the following sites:

USA: Viewers can watch the matches on ESPN3.

UK: Fans in the UK can catch all the action on Amazon Prime.

Match timings

Matches on the biggest courts at the Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas begin at 10 am local time. Matches on the main court at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships commence at 12 pm local time, while the start time across all courts at the Grand Prix Hassan II is 11 am local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the matches on April 6 are as follows:

Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Tournament/ Country Charleston Open Copa Colsanitas U.S. Men's Clay Court C'ships Grand Prix Hassan II USA April 6, 2022 / 10 am EDT April 6, 2022 /11 am EDT April 6, 2022 / 1 pm EDT April 6, 2022 /7 am EDT Canada April 6, 2022 /10 am EDT April 6, 2022 /11 am EDT April 6, 2022 /1 pm EDT April 6, 2022 /7 am EDT UK April 6, 2022 /3 pm BST April 6, 2022 /4 pm BST April 6, 2022 /6 pm BST April 6, 2022 /12 pm BST India April 6, 2022 /7:30 pm IST April 6, 2022 /8:30 pm IST April 6, 2022/ 10:30 pm IST April 6, 2022 /4:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala