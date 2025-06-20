Tennis world shaken up by eventful day: Kei Nishikori's shocking cheating admission, Coco Gauff & Jannik Sinner humbled on grass, & more

The tennis world witnessed one of the craziest 24 hours on Thursday, June 19. Petra Kvitova's retirement announcement kicked off the day. While the news was surprising considering she embarked on her comeback this year, it was quickly replaced by another item in the news cycle.

Kei Nishikori's cheating scandal left fans aghast, while Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner's early losses added another twist to the day. Emma Raducanu's take on equal prize money led to more discourse.

Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz also made headlines with their promotional video for the US Open mixed doubles. With a lot to catch up on, here's everything of note that happened on Thursday:

#.1 Kei Nishikori admits to infidelity in an emotional apology

Nishikori had a reputation of being an upright gentleman, both on and off the court. However, his squeaky clean image has taken a massive hit after admitting to adultery. He has admitted to cheating on his wife, Mai Yamauchi, with a 32-year-old model, Oguchi Azuki, from Japan.

Trending

Nishikori has been recuperating from an injury which caused him to miss the French Open. During his ongoing absence, a Japanese tabloid recently broke the news of his affair. He has now issued an apology to his wife and everyone and promised to do better in the future.

"I deeply apologise for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me; tennis fans, tennis associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior. In addition, I deeply regret that I made my wife, children, and each ‘parent’ feel hurt,” Kei Nishikori said (via Shukan Bunshun).

Nishikori first crossed paths with Azuki just days before his wedding in 2022. The latter's boyfriend found out about their affair a year later. The tennis pro ended things after the confrontation, though legal negotiations were involved as well. They rekindled their romance last year and have been meeting in secret since then, until they were caught.

#2. Petra Kvitova announces her retirement

Petra Kvitova at the BNP Paribas Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Kvitova returned to the tour earlier this year following the birth of her first child. Just months into her comeback, she has now announced her decision to retire. She penned an emotional note to her fans on Thursday, looking back on her career and stating that the upcoming US Open will be the final tournament of her career.

Kvitova has won 31 career titles so far, including two Wimbledon trophies in 2011 and 2014. She peaked at No. 2 in the rankings and won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. She remains one of the most adored athletes by fans and players alike, and the tour will definitely be less joyful after her departure.

#3. Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner make a swift exit from their Wimbledon warm-up tournaments

Gauff, who recently won her second Major title at the French Open, was dumped out of the Berlin Tennis Open by Wang Xinyu in the second round. She received a bye into the second round, so she left the tournament without a win. She could never find her footing during the 6-3, 6-3 loss.

Sinner, meanwhile, was sent packing by Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He was the defending champion and recently beat the Kazakh at the French Open in straight sets.

However, Bublik was well prepared this time and handed the Italian 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss. It marked Sinner's first loss prior to the final and to a player other than Carlos Alcaraz since the Canadian Open in August 2024.

There's more news relating to Sinner. He also released a duet with the great Andrea Bocelli, though the legendary tenor has done most of the heavy lifting on the song. The World No. 1's dip into the world of music left fans scratching their heads.

#4. Andrey Rublev blows two match points to crash out of the Terra Wortmann Open

Andrey Rublev at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rublev suffered a crushing loss at the hands of Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Halle. The match had plenty of momentum shifts and was eventually decided by a third-set tie-break.

Ther Russian overcame a 0-3 deficit in the tie-break to go 6-4 up, bringing up two match points for him. However, Etcheverry won the next four points to seal a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6). It marked his first win over a top 20 player on grass, while it was another disappointing loss for Rublev.

#5. Emma Raducanu gets dragged for her take on equal prize money

Equal prize money on the tennis tour has been a contentious issue for decades. While trailblazers like Billie Jean King and Venus Williams have fought for women to receive the same paycheck as the men, the new generation of players don't seem to share the same drive.

Raducanu's answer regarding equal prize money starting doing the rounds on Thursday. She was asked about it during last week's HSBC Championships, though it only gained traction yesterday.

"I'm never really going to take a stand either way," Raducanu said.

Raducanu's indifference around such a sensitive topic was criticized by fans. Currently all four Majors and some of the Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments offer equal prize money, though that isn't the case at other tournaments.

#6. Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz go viral in a promo video for US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The US Open released the early entry list for mixed doubles, featuring a ton of superstar pairings. Out of all the teams, Raducanu and Alcaraz's partnership has gained considerable media attention.

The US Open released a promotional video featuring the duo on Thursday, which quickly went viral. The two could be hilariously seen trying to get on the same page ahead of their campaign in New York.

Expand Tweet

While Wimbledon is around the corner, the US Open has overshadowed it with its mixed doubles announcement. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, are among some of the other notable pairings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More