"That Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have come together at the same time and won 61 Grand Slam titles - that shows how special they are" - Tommy Robredo

Tommy Robredo has said that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic winning 61 Grand Slam titles between them in the same era "shows how special they are." The former World No. 5 also reflected on the challenge of facing the great trio during his career.

The 39-year-old is set to retire after playing at this week's Barcelona Open, where he has been given a wildcard. The World No. 362 will face fellow Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the opening round of the ATP 500 event on Monday.

Robredo holds a 2-7 record against Djokovic and a 1-11 record against Federer but has lost all seven of his clashes with Nadal. The Spaniard won 12 ATP singles titles and 533 singles matches in his career.

In an interview with Marca, Robredo discussed some of the most memorable victories and moments from his illustrious 24-year career.

"Obviously beating [Roger] Federer is something spectacular and more so in a Grand Slam," Robredo said. "If it's a small tournament, he can say, well, he didn't go to all of them. The US Open has been his best Grand Slam after Wimbledon. But there are other victories like Paris-Bercy when I qualify for the Masters with the match lost against [Sebastian] Grosjean. Win the Godó in my house with the public. Beat Monfils in the [Suzanne] Lenglen [court] at Roland Garros and see 10,000 people chanting my name."

"The final I lost to Andy Murray in Valencia, I know I lost it, but it was a great game," Robredo continued. "I watched the game and said to myself: 'You can't blame yourself for anything because you've played all the points well.' There have been many special moments and I don't want to stay with one in particular. I am left with the fact that I have been super professional and I have given myself to my work."

The seven-time Major quarterfinalist then reflected on the fact that Nadal is the only member of the 'Big 4' he has been unable to defeat.

"With Federer, I have played more times, I have been lucky enough to beat [Novak] Djokovic and Murray," Robredo added. "And I've played less times with Rafa, but beating these monsters is very complicated. There are people who have not been able to with any of them. They are on another level. That Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have come together at the same time and have won 61 Grand Slam titles... It's 15 years winning and the rest none. That shows how special they are. Rafa's thorn has left me, but the truth is that he is very good."

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the 2022 Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the Barcelona Open 2021

Rafael Nadal will not defend his title at next week's Barcelona Open after withdrawing ahead of the event. The Spaniard is recovering from a stress fracture in his rib, an injury that also forced him to miss last week's Monte-Carlo Masters.

The injury occurred during the third set of the Mallorcan's semifinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells last month. Nadal's team recently revealed they do not yet know when he will play first claycourt event of 2022.

The 35-year-old is a 12-time champion at the ATP 500 tournament. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in last year's final.

