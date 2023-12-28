Serena Williams once opened up about her shocking experience with a racist heckler at the Sony Ericsson Open, now known as the Miami Open.

Williams squared off against Lucie Safarova in the third round of the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open, defeating the Czech 6-3, 6-4. However, the American's dominant win was overshadowed by an unfortunate controversy as she was forced to approach the chair umpire and request the removal of a male spectator who was hurling racist abuse at her.

The spectator directed offensive remarks towards Williams, telling her to "hit the ball into the net like any n**ro would." Reportedly, the American revealed privately that the heckler had also used a racial slur, calling her "a n****r."

Following her fourth-round clash against Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams candidly discussed her encounter with the racist heckler, admitting that the incident had shocked her deeply and affected her focus during the match.

Despite having faced adversity like drive-by shootings during her upbringing in Compton and her father Richard Williams preparing her for such situations, the American acknowledged being bothered by the heckler and asserted that she wouldn't tolerate such behavior.

"I was shocked. I couldn't believe it. It threw me off. I shouldn't have let it bother me because growing up in Compton, in Los Angeles, we had drive-by shootings, and I guess that's what my dad prepared me for, but I'm not going to stand for it," she said (via The Telegraph).

Tournament director Adam Barrett later confirmed that the racist spectator had been removed from the grounds by security and his details had been taken down by the Miami police. He also revealed that the spectator had been banned from ever returning to the tournament.

Serena Williams won the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open

After a first-round bye, 13th seed Serena Williams kicked off her campaign at the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open with a second-round clash against Anastasia Rodionova, defeating her 6-3, 6-3.

The American then secured a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory over Lucie Safarova. Subsequently, she triumphed over Maria Sharapova in dominant fashion, defeating the Russian 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion emerged victorious over Nicole Vaidisova next, winning 6-1, 6-4. She advanced to the final after claiming a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory over Shahar Pe'er.

Serena Williams locked horns with Justine Henin in the final. Despite suffering a 6-0 loss in the opening set, the American bounced back strongly, saving two championship points to secure a hard-fought 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory and clinch the title at the event.

