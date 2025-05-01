Pete Sampras once disclosed that watching his sons participate in any event made him a lot more nervous than competing in professional tennis ever had. The American also revealed how the experience allowed him to empathize with his own parents.

Ad

Sampras tied the knot with actress Bridgette Wilson in 2000 and the couple welcomed their elder son Christian in 2002. The 14-time Grand Slam champion then played the final match of his career that same year and shifted his focus to his family life. Subsequently, their younger son Ryan was born in 2005.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2011, Pete Sampras admitted that it was far more nerve-wracking to watch his children perform in public than it had been to play tennis himself. To illustrate his point, the American recounted how "terrifying" it had been to watch Christian speak in front of his second-grade class.

Ad

Trending

Sampras also shared his expectation that he would feel the same nervous pressure his parents had when his sons started competing in sports. The 14-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that this was the reason why his parents chose not to attend his matches.

"It is about my kids. My 8-year-old is starting to get involved in some different things. He had to say a few words in front of the whole second grade parents and class, and I was nervous that he had to speak in front of people, and I felt anxious for him. I felt for the kid," Pete Sampras said.

Ad

"It’s terrifying, so there are those sorts of moments, and now as he gets a little older, hopefully he gets into some sporting things. I’ll see him competing, and I’ll feel it. I’ll feel that nervous pressure. That’s why my parents never watched me play. They couldn’t bear to watch," he added.

Ad

Pete Sampras' parents did not even witness their son winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 1990 US Open. His parents explained that the former World No. 1 didn't need their presence in the stands and that they wanted all the "glory" to be his alone.

"I can spend a ton of time with my kids" - Pete Sampras on being in 'complete control' of his life after retirement

Pete Sampras with his wife Bridgette Wilson and their kids - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Pete Sampras reflected on all the sacrifices he had to make while dedicating his childhood to tennis. However, the American emphasized that he had been more than happy to make those sacrifices because he knew they would pay off when he retired.

Ad

Sampras pointed out that he was in "complete control" of his life, unlike other people his age who were constrained by their demanding professional schedules. The former World No. 1 expressed satisfaction with having the freedom to spend as much time with his children as he wanted.

"I’m in complete control of what I want to do in my life and that’s a great place to be at 39 years old. At the same time, my childhood and all my years of playing, I definitely sacrificed a lot, and that’s why I was willing to sacrifice because I knew when I was retired I could pick and choose what I wanted to do," Pete Sampras said.

Ad

"So it really is a nice place to be in life. I can spend a ton of time with my kids, take them out to the park during the week, and most guys are working eight to six," he added.

However, Pete Sampras also admitted that, while he loved spending time with his wife Bridgette Wilson and their sons, he also needed to make room to play tennis recreationally and during exhibitions in order to maintain a healthy balance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More