The 5 best Novak Djokovic matches at the Australian Open

The Australian Open, in its storied past, has had many matches that have left fans falling over the edge of their seats. Being the first Major of the year has ensured that every competitor turns up full of energy.

None more so than World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. His record nine Australian Open titles have enthralled fans all over the world.

Here is a list of the Top 5 matches featuring Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

#5 Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer (2008 semifinals)

Novak Djokovic celebrating his win over Roger Federer in the 2008 Australian Open semifinal

Going into the match, Roger Federer had all but cemented his status as a potential GOAT. He had reached ten consecutive Grand Slam finals and was the two-time defending champion and No. 1 seed. However, it took Djokovic a mere 2 hours and 27 minutes to undo all that, beating the Swiss Maestro 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Djokovic went on to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to lift the title, who himself was on a great run, beating Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal enroute to the final.

Djokovic won the 2008 Australian Open without dropping a set and became the first Serbian to win a Grand Slam.

#4 Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem (2020 final)

Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2020 Australian Open

Coming into the final of the 2020 Australian Open, Djokovic was No. 2 in the world. His 52-week long stay at the top had only recently been upended by a resurgent Nadal. He was still the defending champion at the tournament but Nadal had won Roland Garros and the US Open in 2019.

While Nadal fell in the quarterfinals to Dominic Thiem, Djokovic disposed of the likes of Federer and Diego Schwartzman with relative ease to set up a final clash with the Austrian.

The Serb won the first set, but lost the next two. In seven previous instances, Djokovic had never won a Major final after trailing two sets to one. It was a roller-coaster of a match, momentum swinging this way and that, with neither player remaining dominant for long.

But the No. 2 seed made use of his experience to hold on during the important moments and won the encounter in five sets. The match lasted 3 hours and 59 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

#3 Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka (2014 quarterfinals)

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka in the 2014 Australian Open quarterfinal

Stan Wawrinka did to Novak Djokovic in 2014 what Djokovic did to his countryman Federer in 2008.

In the lead-up to the match, Djokovic had won 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, including three consecutive titles.

Wawrinka took the first set before losing the next two. He then broke Djokovic in the fourth to take the match into the deciding set. In the fifth set, he simply refused to let go and scored an upset over the No. 2 seed. The Swiss then went on to beat Nadal in the final to win his first Grand Slam title.

The match clocked exactly four hours, the last set alone taking an hour and 20 minutes. Coming into the match, Wawrinka was on a 14-match losing streak against Djokovic, which he finally broke to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 9-7.

#2 Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka (2012 fourth round)

Novak Djokovic downed Stan Wawrinka in a 5 hour marathon at the 2013 Australian Open

The 2014 epic 5-setter was not even the best match in the underrated Djokovic-Wawrinka rivalry. That honor belongs to their meeting a few years earlier at the same tournament, one that involved six more games in the final set.

This time around, they faced each other in the fourth round. Wawrinka held a 6-1, 5-3 lead at one point before Djokovic clawed his way back to take the second and third sets. But the Swiss prevailed in a fourth set tie-break.

The fifth set saw them break each other's first service game but neither relented after that until the last game. Stan Wawrinka saved two match points serving at 10-11, but on the third match point Djokovic's two-handed backhand passing shot was unreachable for the Swiss.

The match lasted 5 hours and 2 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7(5), 12-10 in the No. 1 seed's favour.

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal (2012 final)

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Rafael Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final

Over the years, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other many times and have been involved in several memorable matches.

Foremost among them is the 2012 Australian Open final. The match lasted 5 hours and 53 minutes, making it the longest ever Grand Slam final in the history of the sport.

SpanishTennisSecrets @SpainTennisBook "'Suffering' is the only word for it" - Chris Fowler on ESPN on the 2012 Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Australian Open final, featured in the book "The Greatest Tennis Matches of All Time" by Steve Flink "'Suffering' is the only word for it" - Chris Fowler on ESPN on the 2012 Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Australian Open final, featured in the book "The Greatest Tennis Matches of All Time" by Steve Flink https://t.co/vAQ0OWnqyH

Nadal won the first set, while Djokovic took the second. The third set, which Djokovic won, was the shortest set of the match and took just 45 minutes to complete. Nadal fought back to win the fourth set in a tie-break.

Djokovic eventually broke the Spaniard when he was serving at 5-5 and then held his serve to take the match. The final scoreline read 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 in favour of the No. 1 seed.

At the end of the match, both players were so exhausted they could barely stand at the presentation ceremony and had to be provided chairs.

