The 5 longest matches of 2022 French Open ft. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open after spending nearly 20 hours on court during the fortnight.

In men's tennis, matches are played in the best-of-three format at all levels except the Grand Slams. Best-of-five-set matches are a true test of a player's stamina, resilience and consistency.

Earlier, each Slam had its own set of rules if the match entered a fifth set. While some had no tie-break, others involved a tie-break only after a certain set score was reached. Starting at the 2022 French Open, each Slam employed a unified rule, where a 10-point tie-break would be played in the decider at a set score of 6-6.

The 2022 French Open saw the men's singles final sway heavily in favour of Rafael Nadal, as the Spaniard won the match in straight sets against Casper Ruud. Nadal won his fifth-quickest final at Roland Garros. However, the 22-time singles Slam champion was also involved in one of the longest matches played at the tournament.

Here's a look at the five longest matches at the 2022 French Open:

#5 Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Aslan Karatsev - R1 - 4 hours, 17 minutes

Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the 2022 French Open

Camilo Ugo Carabelli made it to the main draw of the 2022 French Open as a qualifier. Aslan Karatsev, who won the title in Sydney earlier this year, had lost five of his next seven tour-level main-draw matches.

Carabelli, on the other hand, entered the French Open qualifying draw after winning the title at the Buenos Aires Challenger. In the first round of the main draw, the World No. 155 faced Karatsev for the first time in his career.

Karatsev took a 2-1 set lead, but the Argentine forced a decider. The match was eventually decided in a final-set tie-break, which Carabelli won 10-5. It was Carabelli's first ever five-set match at a Slam.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Camilo Ugo Carabelli passed out in the night after beating Karatsev and was found by his coach with blood all over his face. Only practiced one hour on his day off because of the pain (via @PuntoDBreak ). Yesterday @josemorgado told me he saw wounds on his face. Now we know why. Camilo Ugo Carabelli passed out in the night after beating Karatsev and was found by his coach with blood all over his face. Only practiced one hour on his day off because of the pain (via @PuntoDBreak). Yesterday @josemorgado told me he saw wounds on his face. Now we know why. https://t.co/7XILvRRD6b

312 points were played over the course of the four-hour-and-17-minute match. Carabelli won six points more than Karatsev, who hit 84 unforced errors. The Argentine lost in the next round to ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

#4 Joao Sousa vs Chun Hsin Tseng - R1 - 4 hours, 23 minutes

Joao Sousa vs Chun Hsin Tseng at the 2022 French Open

In his 11th main-draw appearance at Roland Garros, Joao Sousa was drawn against Taipei's Chun Hsin Tseng in the first round. Tseng made it to the 2022 French Open main draw for the first time after passing the test in the qualifying rounds. In his first meeting against Sousa, Tseng found himself leading by two sets to one.

José Morgado @josemorgado



His first win in Paris since 2016! João Sousa fights back to beat 2018 junior champ Jason Tseng 6-7(5), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one of the longest matches of #RolandGarros : 4h23His first win in Paris since 2016! João Sousa fights back to beat 2018 junior champ Jason Tseng 6-7(5), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one of the longest matches of #RolandGarros: 4h23His first win in Paris since 2016! https://t.co/3ZXLcZiFcA

Sousa won the ATP 250 title in Pune this year and his Roland Garros preparations included a runner-up finish in Geneva. In a bid to go beyond the second round at Roland Garros for the first time in his career, Sousa made a comeback in the final two sets to win the match 6-7(5), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in four hours and 23 minutes.

It was the third time in his career that Sousa won a match at a Slam after being 2-1 down. He did so by winning 67% of his first serve points, saving nine out of the 12 break points he faced, and winning 49 of the 64 points in which he approached the net. The Portuguese lost his second-round match against Lorenzo Sonego.

#3 Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - R4 - 4 hours, 23 minutes

Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Felix Auger-Aliassime after their 2022 French Open match

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in his career to face fifth seed Rafael Nadal. The Canadian recorded quarter-final runs at Estoril, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome before entering the 2022 French Open. He had previously faced Nadal at the 2019 Madrid Masters, where he lost in straight sets.

Auger-Aliassime had to hustle in his first-round match against Jaun Pablo Varillas when he found himself 2-0 down. Having passed this challenge, he faced a much sterner test against Nadal. The Spaniard was leading 2-1 at the end of the third set, but Auger-Aliassime took the fourth in 59 minutes to force a decider.

The match concluded after four hours and 23 minutes, as Nadal improved to 3-0 in five-set matches at Roland Garros. Nadal would eventually go on to win his 14th French Open title and 22nd singles Slam title overall.

#2 Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Carlos Alcaraz - R2 - 4 hours, 38 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz hugs Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the end of their match at the 2022 French Open

A champion at the 2022 Madrid Masters, Barcelona Open and Rio Open, Carlos Alcaraz was one of the favorites at the 2022 French Open. He was up against fellow Spaniard and former French Open quarterfinalist Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round. Alcaraz won their two previous meetings, both of which took place on clay.

Ramos-Vinolas ended his four-match losing streak by winning his first-round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets. Alcaraz found himself in trouble when he went 2-1 down and faced a match point in the fourth set. However, the young Spaniard eventually took the set in a tie-break and forced a decider.

At the end of four hours and 38 minutes, Alcaraz won the match 6-1 6-7(9) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4. The sixth seed's run ended in the quarterfinals against third seed Alexander Zverev.

#1 Borna Gojo vs Alessandro Gianessi - R1 - 5 hours, 1 minute

Borna Gojo attempts a return in his match against Alessandro Giannessi at the 2022 French Open

Qualifier Borna Gojo made his maiden main draw at a Slam as a qualifier. He faced lucky loser Alessandro Giannessi in the first round. They had never faced each other previously in a tour-level match. Gojo was ranked No. 223 and Giannessi was placed at No. 173 in the rankings.

Each of the first three sets crossed the one-hour mark. At this stage, the Italian was leading Gojo by two sets to one. The Croatian had a set point in both the second and third sets but lost them both in tie-breaks.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator



(tagging absolute scenes on Court 5, where Borna Gojo wins in almost 5 hours over Alessandro Giannessi and then gets into it with the Italian fans(tagging @WakeMTennis even though I’m blocked) absolute scenes on Court 5, where Borna Gojo wins in almost 5 hours over Alessandro Giannessi and then gets into it with the Italian fans (tagging @WakeMTennis even though I’m blocked) https://t.co/i6r4H45ian

Giannessi had a chance to close out the match in the fourth set but it was the Croat who forced the decider. Drama ensued right up until the end, when Giannessi had a triple break point opportunity while Gojo was serving for the match.

A minute past the five hour mark, it was Gojo who eventually held serve and won the match 6-4 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4. A total of 407 points were played in the match. Ironically, it was Giannessi (205) who won three more points than Gojo (202).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far