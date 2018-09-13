Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2012 Australian Open final - The greatest Grand Slam final ever 

Vishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:06 IST

Tie Break Tens
These two men played a match to cherish for the ages

The 2012 Australian Open final was played between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. At the time, Novak Djokovic ranked Number 1 while Nadal ranked number 2. This match is considered as one of the best Tennis matches ever played in history. It was a test of strength and stamina of both participating players. The match was won by Novak Djokovic 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 to win the tournament.

This match set the record for being the longest grand slam final ever. It went on for a duration of 5 hours and 53 minutes. It overtook the record of the 1988 US Open final played between Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl. It was a brilliant advertisement for the game of Tennis and surely would have helped in getting more people involved in the game around the world.

The first set of the match was won by Nadal 7-5 after a long and excruciating battle. Djokovic took the next set 6-4, despite being one break down. The third set was easily won by Djokovic 6-2 with his strong forehand game. Nadal came back and took the closely contested fourth set 7-6(7-5).

The fifth set was the best set of the match and contained a 32-stroke rally which left the players gasping for breath. The set was won by Djokovic 7-5. After this loss, Nadal became the first man to lose three consecutive grand slam finals.

It was a match of the highest quality. After the match, both men were applauded for their fantastic efforts at the Rod Laver Arena. Even Rod Laver was present to witness this amazing game and congratulated both players. Both men had become a part of history which would be remembered for a very long time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal
Vishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
A look at Roger Federer's greatest Grand Slam triumphs on...
RELATED STORY
5 Grand Slam matches with an epic fifth set
RELATED STORY
Top 10 lopsided Grand Slam finals
RELATED STORY
Heartbreaks and smiles: The 5 best Rafael Nadal matches...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Grand Slam finals between the Williams sisters
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic encounters
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Rafael Nadal's career
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches played at the Australian Open since the...
RELATED STORY
10 lesser known facts about the Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Five epic Fedal battles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us