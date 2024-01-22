"The bottom line is that male voices are valued more than women's": When Martina Navratilova was 'shocked' about being paid 10X less than John McEnroe

Martina Navratilova once expressed her shock at her fellow BBC commentator John McEnroe getting paid ten times more than her.

In 2017, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe were both prominently involved in the BBC's Wimbledon coverage. However, a pay discrepancy came to light when the British broadcasting giant's list of highest-paid employees was published. It showed that McEnroe earned between £150,000-£199,999 ($210,000-$280,000), while Navratilova, for her contributions, received £15,000 ($21,000).

Navratilova was understandably angry with it and she told BBC’s Panorama investigations team in 2018:

"It’s still the good old boys network. The bottom line is that male voices are valued more than women’s voices."

"It’s shocking if really, this happens to me then, you know, for me it’s a part-time job, it’s two weeks of my life. But for the women that work there full time, maybe the discrepancy’s not that large, but it adds up over a lifetime, it adds up to an amazing amount of money," the American added.