“The only camera we were missing down in Australia was one on Novak Djokovic’s face when Rafael Nadal made it to No. 21" - Andrew Castle

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Andrew Castle joked that there should have been a camera on Novak Djokovic when Rafael Nadal won his 21st Major at the 2022 Australian Open.

The former British No. 1 believes Djokovic will be tremendously motivated after witnessing the Spaniard's historic victory in Melbourne.

“The only camera we were missing down in Australia was one on Novak’s face on match point when Nadal made it to No. 21. After seeing that, I can imagine Novak’s motivation will be 100 percent moving forward," said Castle.

With his triumph in Australia, Nadal moved ahead of Roger Federer and Djokovic in the Grand Slam race.

Considering the Spaniard's incredible record at the French Open, he will be heavily fancied to win his 22nd Major in Paris, further widening the gap between himself and his rivals.

In the interview, Castle said he missed seeing Djokovic at the Australian Open regardless of the way the Serb conducted himself.

“While we rightly celebrated that magnificent final with Nadal and (Daniil) Medvedev, Djokovic has won that tournament nine times and we just want to see him there," said Castle.

“I want to see the very best giving it one last slog over the next year, two years or three years, so I missed Novak down there, regardless of my personal opinion of the way he conducted himself," added the former British No. 1.

Castle also showered praise on Nadal, highlighting that the Spaniard showed "real glamor" in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

“It was a great tournament down in Australia and there are new names emerging in the game, but Rafa showed up and reminded us what real glamor is with a five-hour final and a narrative you could never [have] written," said the 58-year-old.

“My own personal view is he wasn’t treated entirely correctly at all times" - Andrew Castle on Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters

In the same interview, Castle pointed out that "a vast amount of politics" were involved in Djokovic's visa saga and that the Serb wasn't treated "entirely correctly" in Australia.

However, the Brit feels that with "a bit of luck," the World No. 1 can "get back to doing what he does best."

“My own personal view is he wasn’t treated entirely correctly at all times in that one. There was a vast amount of politics in it, with the elections in Australia and the restrictions they had to endure were so difficult. With a bit of luck it fizzles out and he can get back to doing what he does best," concluded Castle.

Novak Djokovic will next feature at the Dubai Tennis Championship, a tournament he has won five times in his career.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala