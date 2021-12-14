"The first ball I hit in 8 months!" - Eugenie Bouchard is back at training, hopeful for a comeback in 2022

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard is back on court after a period of eight months on the sidelines. The Canadian star was recently spotted training after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Bouchard underwent shoulder surgery in June 2021 after tearing her subscapularis during her first-round match at the Guadalajara Open. She last played a professional match at the Monterrey Open in March.

The Canadian recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen practicing. Interestingly, after hitting the first ball at her practice session, she fell to the ground in joy. She seemed extremely happy to be back on court and fans will be hopeful she can play professional tennis again soon.

"The first ball I hit in 8 months!!! The day has finally arrived! I can’t believe it," Bouchard captioned her Instagram reel.

A recap of Eugenie Bouchard's 2021 season

Eugenie Bouchard didn't enjoy a great start to her 2021 season. Her poor WTA ranking meant she began the 2021 Australian Open as a qualifier and lost to Chinese player Yuan Yue in the second qualifying round.

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2021 French Open

But Bouchard saw an uptick in form after this. Although she exited in the first round at the 2021 Lyon Open in the singles, she finished runner-up with her partner Olga Danilovic in the doubles category.

Eugenie Bouchard at a tennis event

The Canadian then played excellent tennis at the 2021 Guadalajara Open but fell at the last hurdle, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the finals.

CTV Montreal @CTVMontreal Montrealer Eugenie Bouchard loses Guadalajara Open to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo montreal.ctvnews.ca/montrealer-eug… Montrealer Eugenie Bouchard loses Guadalajara Open to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo montreal.ctvnews.ca/montrealer-eug…

Following this, Bouchard played at the 2021 Monterrey Open where she suffered a first-round defeat to Zhu Lin. This proved to be her last match of the season.

Despite not playing tennis for about eight months now, Eugenie Bouchard will be hoping to make a comeback in 2022. Currently ranked No. 251 in the WTA rankings, it will be intriguing to see if she can recapture the form that saw her become the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam final in 2014.

