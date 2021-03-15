"The first goal would be to win a Masters" - Kei Nishikori speaks about his career, his idol Roger Federer & his countrywoman Naomi Osaka

Kei Nishikori has been a trailblazer for Asian tennis, to say the least. The 31-year-old has put together an illustrious career so far, having achieved several firsts for Asian male players. And he's not done yet.

On the comeback trail after undergoing a second elbow surgery in late 2019, Nishikori is currently ranked No. 41 in the world. The Japanese star has his sights firmly set on the Tokyo Olympics later this year, as well as on winning a maiden Masters 1000 title.

Kei Nishikori recently talked about his career, his idol Roger Federer and his countrywoman Noami Osaka in a chat with Sportskeeda. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Exclusive interview with Kei Nishikori

Sportskeeda: You have had a historic career, having achieved several firsts - you are the first Asian male to reach a Grand Slam final and qualify for the ATP Finals, the highest-ranked Asian male in the ATP rankings, as well as the first Asian male to win a bronze medal at the Olympics. Which of these achievements would you rank as your proudest?

Kei Nishikori: Thank you for the kind words. It is very tough to say which one is the most important as they all were different for me. Of course, the Olympics was special, reaching the US Open final was special, but also winning titles at the Japan Open. In the end, I hope I can help inspire young kids to pick up rackets and play tennis.

Sportskeeda: You have come close to winning a Grand Slam as well as a Masters 1000 title in the past. Is taking the next step at those stages a big goal for you in the coming years?

Kei Nishikori: Yes, winning big titles always remains a goal. The first goal would be to win a Masters 1000 title.

Sportskeeda: You underwent a second surgery on your elbow in late 2019, and also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. How are you feeling physically now that you are back competing on the tour regularly?

Kei Nishikori: Yes, 2019 and 2020 had some challenges. I am back to 100% now and am just looking to get match rhythm.

Sportskeeda: A lot of players have said that they have a love-hate relationship with tennis. Can you describe what your relationship with tennis is like, and what the sport means to you?

Kei Nishikori: I do not feel that (way) to be honest. I love tennis. I like to work and like to improve. It is really my motivation to get up in the morning.

Sportskeeda: If you had to reach another Grand Slam final and could pick between facing Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, or Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, which would it be and why?

Kei Nishikori : Can I pick different opponents for those Slams? (smiles)

All would be very special. One has to really respect what these guys have done over the last 15 years. To win one Grand Slam is tough. To win a tournament 8, 9, 10 times is incredible. Truly incredible.

Sportskeeda: The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held later this year. You already have one medal at the Games, but this one will be in your home country. How special would it be for you to play the Olympics in front of your home fans? And will you also play doubles this time, in addition to singles?

Bronze medalist Kei Nishikori at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Kei Nishikori: Yes, I will likely play (both) singles and doubles. I am really looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics. It’s very special to have the Games in Tokyo this time.

Sportskeeda: Your countrywoman Naomi Osaka has become a big star, with her Slam success as well as her social activism. How has her success, along with your success over the past few years, impacted the growth of tennis in Japan?

Kei Nishikori: Yeah, what Naomi Osaka is doing is incredible, both on the court and off. She is winning Grand Slams and inspiring so many young people to play tennis. This is great for Japanese fans and young players.

Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open in New York City

Sportskeeda: You have said in the past that Roger Federer is your idol. And last week, Federer came back to the tour after a one-year layoff. Do you feel inspired and motivated by the Swiss to play into your late 30s as well?

Kei Nishikori: Yes, it's incredible to see Roger Federer back, and playing well right away. He is amazing for the sport and it is great to see him still playing. He is an inspiration for all of the players on the tour.

Sportskeeda: Your recent comment that you wanted to be a penguin when you were growing up went viral. So here's a follow-up: what do you want to be when you grow old (maybe at the age of 60)?

Kei Nishikori: Ha ha. Yes that was funny as (it) was more an answer to what I wanted to be when I was a little kid. When I am 60, I hope to be happy, healthy and have a family.