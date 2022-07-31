"The future of men's tennis is here, very exciting to see these young men stepping up" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner setting up first ATP final meeting at Croatia Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to meet for the third time on the ATP tour on Sunday, facing off against each other in the final of the 2022 Croatia Open in Umag.

While Alcaraz held off a spirited display from Italian Giulio Zeppieri in the semifinals to advance to the summit clash, Sinner had a much easier time taking care of compatriot Franco Agamenone in his penultimate match.

With their head-to-head record tied at 1-1, tennis fans on social media are more than excited to see what the showdown in Croatia between two of the best youngsters on tour at the moment has to offer. Interestingly, this is the first time the duo will be squaring off on clay, as their first encounter came on hardcourt -- at the 2021 Paris Masters, where the World No. 5 prevailed in straight sets.

Their second clash came much more recently -- earlier this month at the Wimbledon Championships, where Sinner powered through in four sets. The Italian, therefore, has a lot of backing to do the same on Sunday as well, despite the fact that clay is often considered to be the Spaniard's best surface.

Most fans were excited about the clash regardless of who turned out to be the eventual winner, saying that it was good to see the youngsters stepping up and proving that they have what it takes to become the next big thing. One fan's tweet read:

"The future of men tennis is here! Very exciting to see these young men stepping up!"

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin The future of men tennis is here! Very exciting to see these young men stepping up! @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin The future of men tennis is here! Very exciting to see these young men stepping up!

Chris @PSWhore @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin Of course I’m rooting for Carlitos! And the haters can step off. Either way, this rivalry is exciting, and I think we’re going to see these two competing in finals for years to come. @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin Of course I’m rooting for Carlitos! And the haters can step off. Either way, this rivalry is exciting, and I think we’re going to see these two competing in finals for years to come.

Another fan was of the opinion that, although Alcaraz was their favorite, it would be nice to see the World No. 10 win on Sunday, since it would set up their rivalry better for the future. Their tweet read:

"I like Carlos but I really want a win for Jannik. He deserves it."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Mert Ertunga @MertovsTDesk Regardless of what happens in Umag, I am really looking forward to #Alcaraz and #Sinner challenging the very top of ATP sooner than later. Just hoping for injuries to stay out of their way. Regardless of what happens in Umag, I am really looking forward to #Alcaraz and #Sinner challenging the very top of ATP sooner than later. Just hoping for injuries to stay out of their way.

Aadarsh @AlcarazSzn @carlosalcaraz



Good luck and take care of your ankle



Also World #4 is huge and 100% deserved! Congrats @CroatiaOpenUmag Take it easy mate! No pressure. Just give your best tomorrowGood luck and take care of your ankleAlso World #4 is huge and 100% deserved! Congrats @carlosalcaraz @CroatiaOpenUmag Take it easy mate! No pressure. Just give your best tomorrow ☺️Good luck and take care of your ankleAlso World #4 is huge and 100% deserved! Congrats 🎉

PP @PrashantSport It is Seed No. 1 vs Seed No. 2 in the final at Umag! Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner. The Wimbledon round of 16 was a very good match. Hope this is good too. Jannik Sinner beats fellow Italian Franco Agamenone 6-1, 6-3 to enter the final. #CroatiaOpen It is Seed No. 1 vs Seed No. 2 in the final at Umag! Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner. The Wimbledon round of 16 was a very good match. Hope this is good too. Jannik Sinner beats fellow Italian Franco Agamenone 6-1, 6-3 to enter the final. #CroatiaOpen https://t.co/jvsym06SgF

RicoG @AmazingRico87 @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin It’s great when players support small tournaments. Umag must be over the moon that there final is between two young top ten players. @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz @janniksin It’s great when players support small tournaments. Umag must be over the moon that there final is between two young top ten players.

Vansh @vanshv2k We have a Sincaraz Clay Court Final in Umag. Their third meeting, having split the first two on hard & grass. One of these under 21 Top 10 Players will walk away with their 6th Career ATP Title. How will that Alcaraz ankle that he rolled today feel tomorrow? Gonna be interesting. We have a Sincaraz Clay Court Final in Umag. Their third meeting, having split the first two on hard & grass. One of these under 21 Top 10 Players will walk away with their 6th Career ATP Title. How will that Alcaraz ankle that he rolled today feel tomorrow? Gonna be interesting.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca If you're in Europe, cancel whatever you had planned for tomorrow night. If you're in America, cancel your afternoon plans: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner in the Umag final is a must watch. If you're in Europe, cancel whatever you had planned for tomorrow night. If you're in America, cancel your afternoon plans: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner in the Umag final is a must watch.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Love the Sinner



The draw gods have smiled upon Umag, as Jannik Sinner defeats surprise semifinalist, Franco Agamenone, to set up a blockbuster final with Carlos Alcaraz.



The Italian gets a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 semifinal victory, preserving his energy for a tough task tomorrow! Love the SinnerThe draw gods have smiled upon Umag, as Jannik Sinner defeats surprise semifinalist, Franco Agamenone, to set up a blockbuster final with Carlos Alcaraz.The Italian gets a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 semifinal victory, preserving his energy for a tough task tomorrow! https://t.co/kWY9kW10g5

Carlos Alcaraz looking to win his fifth title of the season, Jannik Sinner still on the hunt for his first

Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to win his fifth title of the season at the Croatia Open

A victory for Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2022 Croatia Open would give him his fifth title of the season and sixth trophy overall. The Spaniard previously triumphed at the Rio Open, the Miami Open, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open in 2022.

José Morgado @josemorgado Umag final:



[1] Carlos Alcaraz vs. [2] Jannik Sinner



Alcaraz leads the h2h 2-1

Sinner 1-0 in 2022 (Wimbledon 3 weeks ago) Umag final:[1] Carlos Alcaraz vs. [2] Jannik Sinner Alcaraz leads the h2h 2-1Sinner 1-0 in 2022 (Wimbledon 3 weeks ago)

On the very same claycourts of Umag last year, Alcaraz won his maiden ATP tour title -- a title he will be hoping to defend on Sunday. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is yet to win a title this season and will be looking to add to his overall haul of five tour-level titles so far. Furthermore, a title run in Croatia will also give the Italian his first ever trophy on clay.

