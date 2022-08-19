"The hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable, she's gonna make y’all eat those words" - Tennis fans react to the Brit's R3 exit from the Cincinnati Open

After a positive start to the Cincinnati Open, Emma Raducanu's campaign for a second WTA singles title came to an end on Thursday when she lost to Jessica Pegula. In the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament, the seventh seed American downed 10th seed Raducanu 7-5, 6-4 to book a place in the quarterfinals.
Out of the three break point opportunities, Raducanu could only convert one, getting broken thrice herself. While the 2021 US Open champion managed 15 winners and 21 unforced errors, 28-year-old Pegula hit 21 winners and just 10 unforced errors.
In her first two matches, Raducanu defeated Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, handing over a bagel to both players. The 13th-ranked player will enter the US Open as the defending champion. Last year, she became the first-ever player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier.
Fans had mixed reactions to the youngster's third-round loss in Ohio. While some praised her for beating top players earlier, others ridiculed her as a flash in the pan.
"The hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable… why are you hating on a 19-year-old kid saying she’s a “one-hit wonder” when her career has barely even begun.. she played well today but Pegula has become a force to be reckoned with. Emma’s gonna make y’all eat those words," a fan tweeted.
"Still? Best week with an asterisk. Pretty hard to make UE when your opponents gift them to you like Serena and Vika. Now against Pegula, how many UE did she make? Coz Pegula doesn’t gift UE as freely," another tweet read.
"Why are people giving Emma a hard time for losing this match? Jessie is ranked higher, there's no shame in the loss at all. She kept it close and gave a good account of herself," a user wrote.
"I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open" - Emma Raducanu
Although Emma Raducanu failed to reach the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, she gained a lot of confidence after playing three top-class players. Entering the upcoming US Open, the Brit will be under pressure to defend the 2,000 ranking points she gained by winning the Major last year.
After her loss against Jessica Pegula, Raducanu stated that she was watching her matches from last year's US Open and that she had improved as a player.
"I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open," Raducanu said. "There are certain moments where I was given a lot of gifts (opponents' unforced errors) or maybe they got a bit tight. I think I've improved as a player. I think I achieved something great but I was playing completely free at last year's Open. I'm starting to do that again."