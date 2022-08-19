"The hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable, she's gonna make y’all eat those words" - Tennis fans react to the Brit's R3 exit from the Cincinnati Open

After a positive start to the Cincinnati Open, Emma Raducanu's campaign for a second WTA singles title came to an end on Thursday when she lost to Jessica Pegula. In the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament, the seventh seed American downed 10th seed Raducanu 7-5, 6-4 to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Out of the three break point opportunities, Raducanu could only convert one, getting broken thrice herself. While the 2021 US Open champion managed 15 winners and 21 unforced errors, 28-year-old Pegula hit 21 winners and just 10 unforced errors.

In her first two matches, Raducanu defeated Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, handing over a bagel to both players. The 13th-ranked player will enter the US Open as the defending champion. Last year, she became the first-ever player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier.

Fans had mixed reactions to the youngster's third-round loss in Ohio. While some praised her for beating top players earlier, others ridiculed her as a flash in the pan.

"The hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable… why are you hating on a 19-year-old kid saying she’s a “one-hit wonder” when her career has barely even begun.. she played well today but Pegula has become a force to be reckoned with. Emma’s gonna make y’all eat those words," a fan tweeted.

shazil | HAYDEN DAYYYY @iriziaralanii the hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable… why are you hating on a 19 year old kid saying she’s a “one hit wonder” when her career has barely even begun.. she played well today but Pegula has become a force to be reckoned with. Emma’s gonna make y’all eat those words the hate that Emma Raducanu gets is unbelievable… why are you hating on a 19 year old kid saying she’s a “one hit wonder” when her career has barely even begun.. she played well today but Pegula has become a force to be reckoned with. Emma’s gonna make y’all eat those words 😤

"Still? Best week with an asterisk. Pretty hard to make UE when your opponents gift them to you like Serena and Vika. Now against Pegula, how many UE did she make? Coz Pegula doesn’t gift UE as freely," another tweet read.

KhulisaC @KhulisaC @josemorgado Still? Best week with an asterisk. Pretty hard to make UE when your opponents gift them to you like Serena and Vika. Now against Pegula, how many UE did she make? 🤔 Coz Pegula doesn’t gift UE as freely. @josemorgado Still? Best week with an asterisk. Pretty hard to make UE when your opponents gift them to you like Serena and Vika. Now against Pegula, how many UE did she make? 🤔 Coz Pegula doesn’t gift UE as freely.

"Why are people giving Emma a hard time for losing this match? Jessie is ranked higher, there's no shame in the loss at all. She kept it close and gave a good account of herself," a user wrote.

Catherine Duffy @cat_duffy @josemorgado Why are people giving Emma a hard time for losing this match? Jessie is ranked higher, there's no shame in the loss at all. She kept it close and gave a good account of herself. 🤷🏻‍♀️ @josemorgado Why are people giving Emma a hard time for losing this match? Jessie is ranked higher, there's no shame in the loss at all. She kept it close and gave a good account of herself. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Here are a few more reactions:

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan Pegula vs Raducanu is the sporting iteration of old money vs new money Pegula vs Raducanu is the sporting iteration of old money vs new money

ModSocDem 🇺🇦🌹 @mod_soc_dem @josemorgado Raducanu still unable to win more than two matches in a row. @josemorgado Raducanu still unable to win more than two matches in a row.

James Rogers @ElliottJMR If Pegula beat Raducanu, and Raducanu bageling the Goat is greater than winning the US Open, then ... If Pegula beat Raducanu, and Raducanu bageling the Goat is greater than winning the US Open, then ... https://t.co/JYNadak07G

mightbejt @aimzmen

should’ve noticed all her previous games weren’t so competitive until she went against pegula Raducanu could’ve easily grabbed the 1st set but choked!!should’ve noticed all her previous games weren’t so competitiveuntil she went against pegula Raducanu could’ve easily grabbed the 1st set but choked!!should’ve noticed all her previous games weren’t so competitive💀 until she went against pegula

Matthew Venn @MatthewVenn28 Best match I've seen Pegula play. Barely missed and incredible depth. Not much Raducanu could have done and definitely shouldn't be downhearted after that loss. Time for the US Open for Emma! #CincyTennis Best match I've seen Pegula play. Barely missed and incredible depth. Not much Raducanu could have done and definitely shouldn't be downhearted after that loss. Time for the US Open for Emma! #CincyTennis

Kima Sudan @KIMASUDAN @josemorgado SHE GON LOSE BRO...dont let them bagels fool yall. Like wtf. She got a lucky draw ( like she did last year) Homegirl is a fluke. She had 2 old women and yall was ready to crown her again. FOH! she's finished! @josemorgado SHE GON LOSE BRO...dont let them bagels fool yall. Like wtf. She got a lucky draw ( like she did last year) Homegirl is a fluke. She had 2 old women and yall was ready to crown her again. FOH! she's finished!

Clare @ClareE_D @TennisChannel @JLPegula Pegula far too strong for Raducanu who is yet to beat a top 10 player and that includes the slam she won last year. @TennisChannel @JLPegula Pegula far too strong for Raducanu who is yet to beat a top 10 player and that includes the slam she won last year.

🐊 @d1okovic @josemorgado Raducanu was tired. In her match against Serena, she was so fresh. Today she looked so tired. Hopefully with experience she will build more stamina. @josemorgado Raducanu was tired. In her match against Serena, she was so fresh. Today she looked so tired. Hopefully with experience she will build more stamina.

Fred Hystere @FredHystere Pegula is not a good matchup for Raducanu. Tough to overpower, tough to counterpunch against. Sort of similar styles. Pegula’s a bit more solid and consistent day in, day out than Emma at this point in her career tho imo. Pegula is not a good matchup for Raducanu. Tough to overpower, tough to counterpunch against. Sort of similar styles. Pegula’s a bit more solid and consistent day in, day out than Emma at this point in her career tho imo.

"I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Although Emma Raducanu failed to reach the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, she gained a lot of confidence after playing three top-class players. Entering the upcoming US Open, the Brit will be under pressure to defend the 2,000 ranking points she gained by winning the Major last year.

After her loss against Jessica Pegula, Raducanu stated that she was watching her matches from last year's US Open and that she had improved as a player.

"I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open," Raducanu said. "There are certain moments where I was given a lot of gifts (opponents' unforced errors) or maybe they got a bit tight. I think I've improved as a player. I think I achieved something great but I was playing completely free at last year's Open. I'm starting to do that again."

