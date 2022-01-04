"The only positive thing that I take away is my marriage" - Gael Monfils on mediocre 2021 season

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, World No. 21 Gael Monfils opened up about his difficult 2021 season and his goals for 2022. The Frenchman described 2021 as a "horrible year", claiming that the only "positive thing" was his marriage to Elina Svitolina.

Monfils had a mediocre 2021 season, failing to win a single title on the ATP tour and ending with a 19-17 win-loss record. His best performance came at the Sofia Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the finals. He last won an ATP trophy at the Rotterdam Open in 2020.

Monfils stated playing in the midst of a pandemic was "very complicated."

“It undermined me. When I tried to come back, it was very complicated. There was no audience. I had no energy, did not want to play in these conditions. It was very hard for me. This moment, I lived it badly, personally and professionally," said Monfils.

Gael Monfils at Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016

The only positive Monfils took away from 2021 was his marriage to long-time girlfriend Elina Svitolina.

"The only positive thing I take away from 2021 is my marriage. Truly a bad year, a horrible year. I don't even have a word. I'm forgetting it this year. From mid-2020 to 2021, that no longer exists for me," added the World No. 21.

"I want to play well right away" - Gael Monfils on his Australian Open 2022 bid

Gael Monfils at the Rolex Paris Masters 2021

In the interview, Gael Monfils revealed that he has put his turbulent 2021 season to bed and is fully focussed on starting 2022 on a strong note. He emphasized that he wants to regain his best form ahead of the Australian Open.

“I feel good, I did a good prep. We worked well with Günter and Richard (Ruckelshausen) . It was really good. I arrived here pretty well... I don't put too much pressure on these first tournaments. The goal is to get in good shape in two weeks (for the Australian Open) . I'm pretty good, with a lot of desire. Want to play well right away, don't wait until the middle of the year," concluded Monfils.

Gael Monfils will kick off his 2022 season against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the Adelaide International on Thursday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram