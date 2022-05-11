How did the French Open come to be called Roland Garros?

The French Open is a unique tournament with a rich history. One of the most intriguing aspects of its history is the name Roland Garros. Roland Garros was a French aviator and World War 1 hero who lived an eventful life. He was not directly associated with the game of tennis, but a series of events culminated in his name being immortalized by one of tennis's premier tournaments. This makes the French Open the only Grand Slam to be named after a person.

Roland Garros was not a keen tennis player or fan. He played rugby, football and cycling. At the age of twenty-one, he started his car dealership but a visit to an airshow in the Champagne region changed his life. He fell deeply in love with flying and ultimately committed himself to it.

Roland Garros was a skilled aviator and was the first pilot to fly over the Mediterranean in September 1913. When World War 1 broke out, he joined the airforce and invented a weaponry system for his plane. His pioneering invention helped him towards three victories. He was shot down with anti-aircraft guns by the Germans who also copied his impressive weapon design for their airplanes.

He escaped his imprisonment by the Germans and returned to the battlefield in 1918. Sadly, his return was not as triumphant as his death followed after winning his fourth air duel.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros As part of the stadium complex’s ongoing refurbishment, a statue of the aviator Roland Garros was erected in the presence of @g_moretton, the president of @FFTennis , and Caroline Brisset, the artist who created the sculpture. #RolandGarros As part of the stadium complex’s ongoing refurbishment, a statue of the aviator Roland Garros was erected in the presence of @g_moretton, the president of @FFTennis, and Caroline Brisset, the artist who created the sculpture. #RolandGarros https://t.co/RJsHPfpQ6x

French Open is named Roland Garros as a homage to the legendary French aviator.

A decade after his death, a stadium was built for the Mousquetaires to defend their Davis Cup title in Paris. Emile Lesueur, then the president of the Stade Français and Garros's former classmate, wished the stadium was named in honor of the legendary aviator. Her campaign to become president had been supported by Garros and the two had a strong friendship.

The French Open is named after a man who was not associated with the game much. But the man was supremely talented and lived an eventful life. From fighting in World War 1 to achieving the first flight across the Mediterranean and also inventing a weaponry system for airplanes. He was also a skilled pianist.

The man who achieved many feats and inspired a whole nation is today remembered by his country dearly. The naming of the French Open as Roland Garros is a fitting tribute to a man known for his skill, intelligence and perseverance. His plane's rotary blade was inscribed with the quote "Victory belongs to the most persevering." This is the same attitude required to win the claycourt Grand Slam named in his honor.

