The top 5 funniest tweets from ATP players in 2021

Tennis players may be ultra-competitive individuals on the court but off it, they have been known to showcase their quirky sides. The ATP has always had its share of players who entertain fans with their unique brand of light-hearted humor.

The job has been made easier in the era of social media, with players able to interact with their legions of fans on a regular basis. Some players have taken to Twitter like fish to water, making use of it for their witty banter and rants.

Here's a look at five of the funniest tweets posted by ATP players in 2021.

#5 Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic hits a backhand

Dusan Lajovic has not set the world on fire since reaching a career-high ranking of 23 in 2019. This year has seen more of the same, with his most recent loss against Borna Gojo in the Davis Cup causing Serbia to miss out on the final.

But that has not stopped Lajovic from having fun on Twitter. After Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the title at Roland Garros, Lajovic took to Twitter to congratulate his compatriot on his 19th Grand Slam win

"19 @DjokerNole", tweeted Dusan Lajovic with a trophy emoji.

It was then that he was asked, "How many do you have Dusan" in a mocking manner by a fan, to which he responded:

"Me and Nole have 19 in total together."

#4 Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been one of the breakout stars of the season

2021 has been a breakout season for Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon and his first semifinals at the US Open.

When he was not performing on court, he was performing on Twitter. When Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX was waiting for approval for Starship SN9 from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Felix, who is also fondly referred to by the moniker 'FAA', shot back with "approved", along with a thumbs-up and winking emoji.

#3 Andy Murray

Andy Murray did not hold back any punches talking about Stefanos Tsitsipas' antics

Andy Murray has been nominated for this year's ATP Comeback Player of the Year award, and rightly so. While the Brit reached the third round at Wimbledon, his US open appearance was cut short in the very first round by Stefanos Tsitsipas in a marathon five-setter.

Tsitsipas was criticized for his antics during the match, where he took a rather extended toilet break. Murray, who rarely shows his emotions on court, made no secret regarding how he felt about Tsitsipas' behavior.

In addition to complaining to the chair umpire and the Grand Slam supervisor, Murray took to Twitter after the game to voice his annoyance.

"Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting," tweeted Andy Murray, complete with a rocket and toilet emoji.

The purposeful mis-spelling of 'Tsitsipas' and 'Bezos' makes the tweet that much funnier.

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had an eventful 2021, both on and off the court. The Greek star reached the semifinals of the Australian Open as well as the finals at Roland Garros and soared to a career-high ranking of No. 3 midway through the season.

In January, Tsitsipas did a Q&A session with his fans on twitter. When a fan inquired about "one thing you'd like to ban forever?", Tsitsipas gave a reply that endeared him to every Rafael Nadal fan:

"Rafa playing at the French."

Interestingly, Tsitsipas and Nadal have never met at Roland Garros. But Nadal leads the H2H 7-2.

#1 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev argues during a match on clay

How can there be a "funniest tweets" list not involving Daniil Medvedev? The Russian has had his best ever year, winning the US Open, finishing runner-up at the Nitto ATP Finals and becoming World No. 2.

But despite all his success, there has been one thorn in his side - clay. In four appearances at Roland Garros before 2021, Medvedev had never won a first round match. The Russian poked fun at his poor record on clay.

"Maybe by 2050 I can win a first round match at @rolandgarros", Medvedev tweeted.

So in 2021, when Medvedev won his first-round match against Alexander Bublik, the Russian tweeted:

"History made!!", this time with only 4 emojis and leaving out the facepalm.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala