"The way Aryna Sabalenka treats people shows that she has a very big heart" - Former World No. 1 Dinara Safina

Former WTA World No. 1 Dinara Safina has hailed two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka for her 'big' heart.

Sabalenka, 25, defended her title at the year's first Grand Slam without dropping a set, beating first-time Major finalist Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 to reign surpreme at Melbourne Park for the second straight year.

The World No. 2 is now 11-1 for the year, with her only defeat coming against Elena Rybakina in the Brisbane final at the start of the season.

Off the court, the Belarusian comes across as an affable character, and has been playing some of the best tennis of her career in the last 12 months.

In an interview with Tennis.com, Safina noted that Sabalenka has displayed emotional maturity, one of the changes the Russian observed in the reigning Australian Open champion:

“I think she changed as a person. She has found a balance where she is happy inside and isn’t struggling emotionally. Even if she loses a match, she’s still smiling and not taking it personal.

"She’s able to understand that she can have a bad day and still give 100% the next match. It’s not killing her from the inside.”

Safina added that Sabalenka has shown strong character by assuming responsiblity for anything that goes wrong and her conduct with others:

“The way she handled herself speaks to her strength of character, how loyal she is to her team. If something has gone wrong, she takes the responsibility.

"She doesn’t blame others, and I think the way she treats people shows that she has a very big heart.

After losing her No. 1 ranking to Iga Swiatek at the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun last year, Aryna Sabalenka has roared back to form, dropping just two sets in 12 matches.

"I actually love doing photoshoots" - Aryna Sabalenka celebrates Australian Open win

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka featured in the customary Australian Open photoshoot after a memorable fortnight in Melbourne.

As per Tennis.com, the Belarusian graced the occasion at Carlton Gardens in a lilac and floral dress by Sydney-based designer Zimmerman. She also wore Aje's "Dimension Knit Midi Dress" in ivory, completing her look with a pair of clear and cream Dof Studio slingback heels and on-brand Cartier accessories.

The reigning Australian Open champion told Vogue (as per Tennis.com) that she 'loves' doing photoshoots but needs to learn from professionals to strike up better poses.

“I actually love doing photoshoots. Right now, with the professionals I feel like I’m doing a terrible job. ... I think I need to do some classes and learn some stuff about how to pose!”

Aryna Sabalenka will next feature at the WTA Qatar Open, which starts on February 11.