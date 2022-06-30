"The way she's a boss with the press, Sharapova vibes" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu shutting down questions about pressure at Wimbledon press conference

Emma Raducanu did not hold back during the press conference after her second-round loss at Wimbledon, dismissing any talk of added pressure on her after winning her maiden Grand Slam just last year. Raducanu's firm response to a question during the presser attracted a lot of praise from tennis fans, who lauded her confidence.

Raducanu was asked how she is dealing with the spotlight and the pressure of expectations after winning the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old stressed that it is important not to forget that she won a Grand Slam as a teenager, brushing aside the talk of pressure. Her response even led to comparisons with Maria Sharapova from some fans on social media.

"The way she's a boss with the press. Sharapova vibes," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I think I've been asked this question in every press conference. I am 19 years old and yes I have had attention. But I am a slam champion. No one’s gonna take that away from me. If anything the pressure is on those who haven’t done that," Emma Raducanu said in response to the question posed to her.

The World No. 11 bowed out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Caroline Garcia on Wednesday. Since her US Open triumph, Raducanu has lost in the 2nd round of all three Majors she has played (Australian Open, French Open and now Wimbledon). Echoing the British player's thoughts, her fans too asked critics to cut her some slack.

Emma Raducanu suffered an injury in the build-up to Wimbledon. She retired midway through the opening set of her first-round match at the Nottingham Open and was initially a doubt for Wimbledon. However, she recovered in time and looked in very good touch in her Wimbledon opener against Alison Van Uytvanck.

Despite her loss on Wednesday, an upbeat Raducanu expressed belief in her abilities and is focused on the process.

"Going back to New York is going to be cool" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open

The next time Emma Raducanu plays a Grand Slam tournament, it will be as the defending champion at the US Open. Speaking after her Wimbledon exit, Raducanu has her sights set on the Grand Slam in New York City, where she made great memories last season. The 19-year-old wants to use her experience since last year's edition to good effect for the 2022 US Open.

"Going back to New York is going to be cool because I have a lot of experience playing on big courts, playing with people in the stadium, playing with the spotlight on you. For me, everything is learning, and I'm embracing every single moment," Raducanu said.

Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a women's singles Grand Slam title with her US Open triumph. She won 10 matches during the campaign, all of them in straight sets, including victories over Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, then top-20 opponent Maria Sakkari and Leylah Fernandez. It remains the only title she has won on the WTA tour.

