"Their titles at the Australian Open were emblematic of much of what makes tennis great" - Todd Martin after Rafael Nadal & Ashleigh Barty donate parts of their winning kit to the ITHF

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty recently donated parts of their kit from their respective 2022 Australian Open title runs to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF). After receiving their donations, Todd Martin, the CEO of ITHF, showered praise on the duo for winning the titles and having a big heart for making their donations.

Todd Martin is a former World No. 4 and a two-time Slam finalist. He finished as runner-up at the Australian Open in 1994 and at the US Open in 1999, despite leading Andre Agassi in the latter by two sets to one.

Rafael Nadal, who clinched his record-breaking 21st Major by winning the Australian Open, donated his autographed Nike kit, headband, and wristband to the ITHF Museum gallery in Newport.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty, the first Australian woman to win her home major since Chris O’Neil in 1978, parted ways with her FILA kit and shoes.

Todd Martin, on his part, believes that their donations "represent two of the most memorable victories" in tennis history. He reckons that Nadal and Barty displayed enormous perseverance, pride, and sportsmanship during their wins.

"These donations from Ash Barty and Rafa Nadal represent two of the most memorable victories in the history of our sport," ITHF CEO Todd Martin said. "Their titles at the Australian Open were emblematic of much of what makes tennis great, showcasing perseverance, national pride, and sportsmanship.”

Below are images of their donations, as released by the ITHF:

Nadal [left] and Barty's kits are up on display

The Spaniard's autographed Nike t-shirt

Ashleigh Barty's autographed shoes

The 21-time Major champion's shorts and wristbands are also part of the collection

The donations will be photographed and archived in digital exhibits and educational content for future use. The primary goal of the donations is to serve as an inspiration to budding tennis players who visit the ITHF Museum in Newport.

"We are grateful to Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal" - ITHF CEO Todd Martin

Speaking on behalf of the ITHF, Todd Martin expressed his gratitude and delight at having secured the kits of Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty. He believes these memorable outfits will serve ITHF's mission of inspiring future generations.

"We are excited to preserve those inspiring moments, and are grateful to Ash and Rafa for recognizing the importance of the ITHF's mission to inspire future generations through sharing the game's greatest stories," ITHF CEO Todd Martin said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala