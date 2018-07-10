"There is no greater feeling than representing the country," says Indian tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi

Thandi has been a part of Indian Fed Cup team for four years

Karman Kaur Thandi is an Indian tennis player who is set to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games. She has represented India in the Fed Cup for 2 years. She is a huge admirer of Maria Sharapova.

In an exclusive interview with Thandi, she talks about her tennis career and also tells us about her preparations for Asian Games.

What prompted you to choose tennis as your career? Who has supported you during your ups and downs?

Thandi: I was 8 years old when I started playing tennis. My parents introduced me to this sport. Gradually when I started competing and winning and learning, I started to enjoy it even more and I knew that this is something what I wanted to do and chose it as my career.

Tennis is my passion and I really enjoy playing this sport and love every moment which comes with it. All the wins and losses have given me experience not just on court but even off court, to take life decisions and lead a disciplined life. My family and coaches have always been there with me during my ups and downs and motivated to keep working towards my goals.

You have represented India twice in the Fed Cup. How has it helped you in improving your game?

Thandi: It always feels amazing to represent the country. I have been the part of Indian Fed Cup team for 4 years (the first two years as a reserve player and the recent two as the playing player). In Fed cup, I played some top players and obviously learned a lot in those matches. It's a very good experience to know where I can improve my game to compete and beat these players who are in the top 50s and 100s in the world.

Who has been your idol? What role has he/she played in your life?

Thandi: I have always admired Maria Sharapova. I like her attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, her aggressive game style.

You reached the pre-quarterfinals of Australian Open Junior and French Open Junior in 2016. Would you like to call that period as the best phase of your life?

Thandi: I have reached the pre-quarters of both the Australian Open and French Open juniors in 2016. It was a fabulous feeling to be there in that atmosphere but I wouldn't call that as the best phase of my life because the best is yet to come.

You are part of the women's team who will be participating in the Asian Games. How have your preparations been going on regarding this?

Thandi: I'm currently playing a few tournaments in China. Thereafter, I'll be training for Asian Games with my coach Aditya Sachdeva in Delhi.

Which particular match/tournament would you like to call as the turning point of your career?

Thandi: The turning point of my career is not a particular match but a few tournaments where I competed with the best juniors in the world which gave me the belief that I belong here.

There are various young tennis players who aspire to represent the nation in the future. What piece of advice would you like to give to these young lads?

Thandi: There is no greater feeling than representing the country. For the juniors, I would say that always enjoy what you are doing and don't worry about the results. Just keep working hard towards your goals. Hard work always pays!