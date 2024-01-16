Serena Williams showered her sister Venus Williams with praise after defeating her in the Australian Open final in 2017.

Serena achieved a monumental career milestone in Melbourne in 2017, winning her 23rd Grand Slam title and surpassing Steffi Graf's record of 22 titles to become the player with the most Majors in the Open Era. However, this historic accomplishment required her to defeat her sister in the Australian Open final, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Venus.

Serena Williams expressed immense joy at her achievement, highlighting the significance of attaining the feat at the Australian Open, having clinched her seventh title at the Melbourne Slam.

"I’ve been chasing it for a really long time. When it got on my radar, I knew I had an opportunity to get there, and I’m here. It’s a great feeling. No better place to do it than Melbourne," she said during the on-court ceremony.

The American reserved some kind words for her sister, acknowledging Venus' pivotal role in her tennis success. Serena declared that she wouldn't have won even one Grand Slam title without her sister, let alone 23. She also credited Venus as the driving force behind the incredible legacy of the Williams sisters.

"There’s no way I would be at 23 without her; there’s no way I would be at 1 without her. There’s no way I would have anything without her. She’s my inspiration. She’s the only reason I’m standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist," she said.

Serena Williams extended her heartfelt gratitude to Venus for inspiring her with her performance at the Australian Open and fueling her determination to work even harder.

"So thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player I could be and inspiring me to work hard. Every time you won this week, I felt like I’ve got to win, too," she added.

"Congratulations, Serena Williams, I’m enormously proud of you" - Venus Williams after Australian Open 2017 final

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

During the on-court ceremony after the 2017 Australian Open final, Venus Williams offered her heartfelt congratulations to Serena Williams on winning her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Venus also highlighted her enduring connection to her sister's victories, expressing her profound pride and emphasizing the immense significance Serena held in her life.

"Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23. I have been there right with you. Some of them I lost right there against you. I guess that’s weird, but it’s been an awesome thing," she said.

"Your win has always been my win. I think you know that. And all the time I couldn’t be there, wouldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me," she added.

Venus and Serena Williams locked horns in 31 tour-level encounters, with Serena enjoying a 19-12 lead in their head-to-head record. Serena also had the edge over her sister in their meetings at Grand Slam tournaments, securing an 11-5 winning record.

