"There is no winner... they took it from me" - When Jimmy Connors refused to accept US Open final loss to Guillermo Vilas over disputed line call

Jimmy Connors once refused to accept his loss to Guillermo Vilas in the 1977 US Open final over a controversial call on championship point.

Defending champion Connors and fourth seed Vilas faced off in a blockbuster title clash at the New York Major, the last edition of the event to be played on clay courts. Vilas triumphed over the American 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the final to clinch his maiden US Open title and second Grand Slam title.

The match ended on a controversial note when Connors' shot was belatedly called out by the linesman on championship point, much to the confusion of the American due to the delay in the call.

Subsequently, the customary post-match handshake didn't take place as the Argentine's supporters flooded the court and hoisted him in the air in celebration.

Jimmy Connors later contested the outcome of the match, claiming that there was no true winner due to the contentious conclusion and alleging that the championship was "taken" from him.

"The match is still going on as far as I'm concerned. There is no winner. The match is still on in my mind," he said (via the New York Times).

"Ever since this tournament started, I said this was my national championship. I said the only way anyone would get it away from me was to take it from me. And they took it from me," he added.

He also expressed frustration with the "timid" linesmen and bemoaned the lack of security as fans swarmed the court after the controversial call to celebrate Vilas' win.

"The linesman on that last call was timid. They were all timid," Jimmy Connors said. "Where was the security? The whole thing was out of control," he complained.

Jimmy Connors skipped the trophy presentation after controversial end to 1977 US Open final against Guillermo Vilas

Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors was visibly upset after his loss to Guillermo Vilas in the 1977 US Open final, choosing to skip the trophy presentation and post-match press conference.

Aside from the controversial line call, the American was hurt by the crowd favoring Vilas despite Connors being the home-favorite.

"Maybe they've too many heroes in ths country in too many sports. Maybe the people are spoiled. If I go to Argentina for Davis Cup, do they cheer for me? In Argentina, there's only one player, and he's their hero," he said.

After winning $16,500 in prize money compared to Vilas' $33,000, Connors chose to skip the post-match ceremony despite the risk of a $1,000 fine. The president of the USTA, W.E. Hester Jr., revealed that the American would face the repercussions for his decision.

"His nonappearance at the final ceremony will be reported to the council," he said.