"These men have zero shame";"Arrogant Brits always get their way" - Tennis fans slam Dan Evans for mocking Jannik Sinner's injury at China Open

Jannik Sinner suffered a thigh injury during his first-round win against Great Britain's Dan Evans at the 2023 China Open. The Brit, on his part, was largely unsympathetic towards his younger opponent's physical niggles, which has seemingly irked a large section of the tennis community.

The Italian, who hadn't played since the US Open in early September, looked set to win his Beijing opener in straight sets on Friday (September 29), as he led Evans 6-4, 5-3.

However, a lapse of focus from the 22-year-old allowed his older opponent to prolong the match by taking the second-set tiebreaker.

In the deciding set, Sinner was quick to take a 3-0 lead but suffered a rather nasty fall after one point. The young Italian proceeded to clutch his right thigh in pain. Evans, on his part, began mocking the World No. 7 by grabbing his thigh during a changeover.

Jannik Sinner was able to regroup eventually to win the match 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3. Dan Evans' antics didn't go unnoticed, though, as tennis fans on social media put him on blast.

One fan went so far as to infer that such unfriendly actions were a common theme on the ATP tour.

They wrote:

"These ATP men have zero shame, someone please escort him out of the court."

Another fan alluded to how Evans was banned from playing professional tennis due to testing positive for cocaine in 2017, while opining that British players are often let off scot-free despite their questionable attitude.

"Remember when he was banned for taking an illegal substance then quietly got back on the scene again months later? Arrogant Brits always get their way in this sport. His attitude just gets worse bc he feels untouchable," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Jannik Sinner has had a tough time with his physical conditioning in 2023

Jannik Sinner greets Alexander Zverev after their five-set battle at the 2023 US Open

Jannik Sinner, on his part, has put together a career-best season in 2023, with a 45-13 win-loss record and a maiden ATP Masters 1000 triumph in Toronto to boot. Having said that, the Italian's physical conditioning has still left a lot to be desired.

The Italian's endurance issues in 2023 first came to every fan's attention during his Rotterdam final outing against Daniil Medvedev in February.

After winning the opening set 7-5 in over an hour, Sinner's legs gave in as he surrendered the next two sets 2-6, 2-6 to the Russian.

He subsequently withdrew from his opener at the 2023 Marseille Open due to exhaustion. Sinner then had a good clay-court season but was bundled out in five sets by Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the second round of Roland Garros.

Even during that match, the Italian struggled physically after being within touching distance of the finish line.

Jannik Sinner suffered yet another five-set defeat at the 2023 US Open, this time at the hands of Alexander Zverev.

The Italian was visibly exhausted after his encounter with the former World No. 3. The following week, he withdrew from Italy's Davis Cup Finals campaign.