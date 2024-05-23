John McEnroe was well-known for his fiery temper and heated outbursts during his playing days, often courting controversy with his on-court behavior. One such instance of the American's frustrations boiling over took place at the 1984 French Open.

That year, McEnroe entered the French Open as the top seed, on the hunt for his maiden title at the claycourt Major. He kicked off his campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 win over Horacia de la Pena. The American then defeated Ben Testerman 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Although John McEnroe claimed a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 win over Mel Purcell in the third round, the match was anything but straightforward, as the American's frustrations erupted due to the court conditions and the presence of photographers.

Amid the rainy weather in the opening set, McEnroe became increasingly dissatisfied with the court conditions and uneven bounces, refusing to continue play until the surface was repaired.

While the groundsmen arrived on court to address the issue, the American continued to voice his complaints, accusing the workers of acting as if they were doing the players a favor and describing the situation as an "absolute disgrace."

"These...workers think they are doing us a favor by being here. They do absolutely nothing. It's an absolute disgrace," McEnroe said as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

His opponent, Purcell, took the outburst in stride, humorously remarking that the spectators paid to watch John McEnroe complain.

"Isn't that what people pay for—to see Mac complain?" Purcell

During the clash, McEnroe also directed his ire towards the photographers capturing the action from the dugout pits, calling them "the most disgraceful exhibition of humanity" and "low levels of life." The tirade earned him a point penalty for delaying the match.

How John McEnroe fared at the 1984 French Open

After triumphing over Horacio de la Pena, Ben Testerman and Mel Purcell, John McEnroe claimed a 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jose Higueras to reach the quarterfinals of the 1984 French Open.

The American continued his dominant run against Jimmy Arias in the quarterfinals, beating his compatriot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. In a blockbuster all-American semifinal, McEnroe emerged victorious against third seed Jimmy Connors, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

He squared off against Ivan Lendl in the final, entering the title clash as the favorite given his 42-match winning streak. Although McEnroe won the first two sets in commanding fashion, Lendl thwarted the American's hopes of winning his maiden French Open title, mounting an impressive comeback to claim a 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5 victory.