Venus Williams and Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, once revealed her concerns about how other WTA players treated her elder daughter. Price expressed her belief that racism played a role in the seeming coldness towards Venus.

Venus Williams joined the professional circuit when she was just 14 years old, making an impact in her debut tournament by almost beating then-World No. 2 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the second round of the 1994 Bank of the West Classic. She then reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the 1997 US Open, suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Martina Hingis in the title clash.

However, the American's mother, Oracene Price felt that she wasn't extended a warm welcome by the rest of the tour. In an interview shortly after her daughter turned professional, Price suggested that other players were likely "scared" of Venus Williams, given that they wouldn't even make eye contact with her.

"They don't even look at her. I think they're afraid of her. They want her to be their Stepin Fetchit [after the early Hollywood actor of that name, who played caricatured black roles]," Price said (via The Guardian).

Meanwhile, in a 2001 interview, Williams admitted that she and her sister Serena Williams kept to themselves and didn't associate too closely with those who didn't share their beliefs as Jehovah's Witnesses.

"We believe in good association that is association with fellow Jehovah's Witnesses, not becoming too involved with people that don't have the same beliefs and same values that we do. We go to meetings three times a week. They encourage us. I don't know if I can go house-to-house [evangelising]. But I'm thinking about that," she said.

Venus Williams: "My mom worries for me, she doesn't want me to lose my focus on tennis"

Speaking to the press at the 2004 Australian Open, Venus Williams opened up about her ambitious nature, disclosing that her interest in trying new activities caused her mother Oracene Price to worry that she might her focus on tennis.

"I'm quite ambitious, I think. I try a lot of things. I notice also when I'm trying different things, like I'll learn new things. My mom, she's kind of sitting like this (closed mouthed). She knows that I try too much, and she worries for me. She doesn't want me to lose my focus on tennis," she said.

The American was the No. 3 seed at the Melbourne Slam that year, aimng to win her first title at the event after finishing as the runner-up to her sister Serena Williams in 2003.

Venus Williams began her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Ashley Harkleroad and defeated Vera Dushevina 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round. However, Lisa Raymond pulled off a stunning 6-4, 7-6(5) upset to cut the American's campaign short.

