"They politicized the whole thing to make a point" - Renowned rugby coach Wayne Smith on Novak Djokovic's vaccine saga in Australia

In a recent interview with Stuff, renowned rugby coach Wayne Smith said Novak Djokovic's vaccine saga in Australia "annoyed" him and that he believes the Australian government "politicized" the whole matter.

Calling the Serb his "favorite player," Smith also hinted that since Djokovic tested negative in Melbourne, he should have been allowed to play at the Happy Slam.

Novak Djokovic was barred from featuring at the 2022 Australian Open due to being unvaccinated. As a result, the Serb could not defend his title in Melbourne, a Slam he has won a record nine times.

Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust



skynews.com.au/details/_62976… Novak Djokovic has given his first interview since being deported from Australia. Novak Djokovic has given his first interview since being deported from Australia.skynews.com.au/details/_62976…

Reacting to Djokovic's vaccine controversy and visa fiasco, Smith said that although he understood the Australian government's "message," they didn't treat the World No. 1 right. However, he also pointed out that the Serb "told some untruths" which didn't help his case.

The New York Times @nytimes Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open, Wimbledon and other tennis tournaments if a Covid vaccine is required to compete, he said in a BBC interview. Being free to choose what goes in his body is “more important than any title,” he said. nyti.ms/3sHyL0v Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open, Wimbledon and other tennis tournaments if a Covid vaccine is required to compete, he said in a BBC interview. Being free to choose what goes in his body is “more important than any title,” he said. nyti.ms/3sHyL0v

"I understand the message they (the Australian government) are sending. But they politicised the whole thing to make a point. That’s what annoyed me. Djokovic was Covid negative and more likely to get the disease than to give it. However, it seems like he told some untruths which didn’t help," said Smith.

Reflecting on Djokovic's early days on the ATP tour, Smith revealed that he thought Djokovic was "weak." But the rugby coach marveled at the manner in which the 34-year-old had "turned it around" to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

"He's my favourite tennis player. When I first started following him he was weak. He pulled out of a couple of tournaments. He didn't persevere. I thought, gee, this joker's got all the skills but he hasn't got the mentality. Then all of a sudden he turned it round," added Smith.

"I admire Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, best era in history" - Wayne Smith

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

In the same interview, Smith was asked to comment on Rafael Nadal's toughness. Hailing the strength of the Spaniard, Smith opined that the 21-time Grand Slam winner "builds his game on suffering."

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



#RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #NovakDjokovic Former World No.1 Carlos Moya talks about Rafael Nadal grabbing his opportunity of 21st Grand Slam, which Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could not do Former World No.1 Carlos Moya talks about Rafael Nadal grabbing his opportunity of 21st Grand Slam, which Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could not do 💪#RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #NovakDjokovic https://t.co/p6NEx0EW4s

Smith also stated that Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer made up the "best era" in the history of the sport.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



Rafael Nadal: 21

Roger Federer: 20

Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open EraRafael Nadal: 21Roger Federer: 20Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open Era 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal: 21🇨🇭 Roger Federer: 20🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic: 20 https://t.co/5HZ9faIhNq

"If anyone can suffer it’s Nadal. He builds his game on suffering doesn’t he? I admire Rafa and Djokovic and Federer. Best era in history," concluded Smith.

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Lorenzo Musetti on Monday. The Serb has won the ATP 500 event on five occasions.

Also read: "Either Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated or he would do better to stay at home" - Former Roland Garros champion Adriano Panatta

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala