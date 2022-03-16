"They have been through sh*t we could never imagine and paved the way for every one of us" - Megan Rapinoe on Venus and Serena Williams

Megan Rapinoe recently took to Instagram to laud both Venus and Serena Williams. The American footballer explained that the Williams sisters were a big source of inspiration for her as they rose out of nowhere to create "big bag empires."

Megan Rapinoe also used a goat emoji in her post, indicating that Venus and Serena are two of the greatest players of all time for her.

"They have been through sh*t we could never imagine, rose up, and created big bag empires, and paved the way for every one of us coming behind them. Venus and Serena you all. Wow!" Rapinoe captioned the post.

Rapinoe also shared a post from Because of Them We Can, a media organization that glorifies black history and excellence. On Tuesday, its Instagram handle shared a picture of the Williams sisters' latest photoshoot for Bazaar, and hailed them for their contribution in uplifting their community.

"This is an appreciation post for Serena and Venus Williams, because let’s be very clear – they are two of the greatest athletes of all time," Because of Them We Can captioned the post.

Venus and Serena Williams have not played a match this season

The Williams sisters at the Top Seed Open

Both Venus and Serena Williams are yet to begin their respective campaigns in the 2022 season. While the former last competed at the Chicago Women's Open in August, the 23-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played a professional match in more than eight months.

Serena last appeared at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships where she suffered a leg injury, forcing her to withdraw from the Grand Slam without completing a set.

The 2022 Australian Open marked the first time neither sister competed at the Melbourne Major since 1997. The duo last played against each other at the Top Seed Open in 2020, when Serena defeated Venus in three sets.

Currently ranked No. 470 and No. 236 respectively, it is unclear when Venus and Serena plan to return to the WTA tour.

