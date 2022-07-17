"This is the best photo ever" - Tennis fans react to a picture of 8-year-old Naomi Osaka watching Rafael Nadal play during 2006 US Open

A picture of Rafael Nadal from the 2006 US Open started doing the rounds on social media this week. While it seems like just another image of the Spaniard during a practice session, what makes it special is that it captures an eight-year-old Naomi Osaka in the stands watching the Spaniard play.

Nadal was a two-time Grand Slam champion back then and was seeded second at the 2006 US Open. In the picture, Naomi Osaka can be seen with her sister Mari in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis fans on social media expressed their excitement at discovering the rare picture. Many highlighted the coincidence, noting how Osaka watched Nadal play as an 8-year-old and would later go on to win the same Grand Slam tournament 12 years later.

"Omg this is the best photo ever," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Spaniard has since gone on to win 20 other Grand Slam singles titles, including four US Opens. Two of Osaka's four Grand Slam titles have come at the New York Major. She defeated Serena Williams in the 2018 final to win her maiden Grand Slam title and defeated Victoria Azarenka in the 2020 final to win her second US Open and third Major title.

"This picture popped up on my timeline too, love it! Who knows which future stars have been photographed in the stands in recent matches?!" said a tweet.

"Damn the coincidences, look at Rafa's youth (translated)," another fan expressed.

Naomi Osaka's sister Mari, who accompanied her to Arthur Ashe Stadium on that day in 2006, was also a tennis player herself. Mari played several ITF and WTA tournaments and currently works as a fashion designer.

Every kid growing up playing tennis has pretended to be Nadal: Naomi Osaka

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

It is no secret that Naomi Osaka holds Rafael Nadal in high regard and the Spaniard has been a big inspiration for the Japanese superstar over the years.

In an interview during the 2022 claycourt campaign, Osaka expressed her admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam champion. She spoke about the Spaniard's popularity, highlighting how every young player tries to imitate Nadal.

"I know that every kid growing up playing tennis in the world has pretended to be Nadal at least once," Osaka said.

Osaka even revealed that she herself recently picked up a technique used by the Spaniard, hoping it would help boost her game, especially on clay.

"I think I stole one of the things that he did and I’ve been practicing it recently. It’ll either go really good or really bad. There’s like no in between. But I think as I’ve been doing it, it’s been going pretty well," she said further.

Both players are set to play in the National Bank Open in Toronto before embarking on their US Open journeys.

While the Spanish great has been nursing an abdominal injury he sustained at Wimbledon, the Japanese superstar decided to skip Wimbledon due to a leg injury and has not played on tour since the French Open.

