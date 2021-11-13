"This is the final push, I'm going to give everything I have left" - Garbine Muguruza after win against Krejcikova at WTA Finals

World No. 5 Garbine Muguruza kept her hopes of making the semifinals of the WTA Finals alive with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Barbora Krejcikova in her second round-robin match on Friday. After the win, Muguruza stressed that she would give "everything" she has left in the tank in order to make the last-four in Guadalajara.

Muguruza and Krejcikova both needed a win to boost their chances of making the semifinals, having lost their openers to Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit respectively.

Another loss would have ended Muguruza's campaign, and it seemed as though she was headed for the exit after dropping the opening set in 36 minutes.

However, the two-time Major champion fought back in spectacular fashion to script an impressive victory, keeping her semi-final hopes alive.

Speaking to the media after the match, Muguruza said she was motivated by the fact that the tournament is being played in Mexico.

"I tell myself I'm in Mexico," Garbine Muguruza said. "I love it here. This is the final push. I'm going to give everything I have left on every single match. No matter if it's ugly the score or whatever. I always have a chance because I've played all of them, I've beaten some, lost to some."

According to the Spaniard, the crowd played a key role in helping her find her footing after dropping the opening set.

"I think I started the first set not playing great," Muguruza said. "In the second set the crowd really helped me. I said before and I really mean it, because they cheer me up. I realized that, hey, I'm not leaving this court without changing things around at least or give Barbora the biggest fight."

Muguruza said she was fuelled by the knowledge that her group is still "very open" after two rounds of matches.

"It's really very open," Muguruza added. "You never feel like you don't have a chance right now. So that's where I get my fuel. I'm very excited to keep my options alive."

How can Garbine Muguruza qualify for the semifinals of the 2021 WTA Finals?

Garbine Muguruza in action against Barbora Krejcikova

As things stand, Garbine Muguruza is second in her group, with one win and one loss to her name. Anett Kontaveit has already qualified for the last-four, having won both her matches in straight sets.

Karolina Pliskova is third with one win from two matches, while Barbora Krejcikova occupies the bottom spot after losing both her matches thus far. Krejcikova and Pliskova will lock horns on Sunday, while Muguruza will take on Kontaveit.

If the Spaniard beats the in-form Estonian in straight sets, she will qualify for the semifinals regardless of the outcome of the other match. However, if Muguruza wins in three sets and Pliskova beats Krejcikova in straight sets, the Spaniard will be eliminated.

The only way the Spaniard can make the last four despite losing to Kontaveit is if she takes a set off the Estonian and Krejcikova beats Pliskova.

But If Kontaveit beats Muguruza in straight sets and Krejcikova beats Pliskova, then the percentage of games won will determine who advances.

