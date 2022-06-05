×
Create
Notifications

"This level is amongst the greatest of all time" - Pam Shriver, Carlos Alcaraz and other members of the tennis fraternity react to Iga Swiatek's French Open win

Players from across the globe congratulated Iga Swiatek on her French Open win
Players from across the globe congratulated Iga Swiatek on her French Open win
Subhashish Majumdar
Subhashish Majumdar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 06:40 AM IST

Iga Swiatek is receiving plenty of accolades from the tennis fraternity after winning her second French Open title on Saturday.

Swiatek defeated American teenager and first-time Grand Slam finalist Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to emerge triumphant at Roland Garros after winning the tournament for the first time in 2020.

The World No. 1 also equalled Venus Williams' record of 35 straight wins, the longest streak in women's tennis since 2000.

Former American player Pam Shriver, who is now a tennis broadcaster, opined that Swiatek's level is now "amongst the greatest of all time."

@iga_swiatek 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35
"This level is amongst the greatest of all time," Shriver tweeted.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza praised the Pole for her "incredible" win

"Incredible Iga, Congratulations," Mirza wrote.
Incredible Iga 🏆 congratulations @iga_swiatek @rolandgarros

Story continues below ad

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who suffered a shock first-round loss at the French Open this year, also congratulated the Pole on her second Grand Slam win.

Congrats @iga_swiatek 👏👏 incredible really 🙏❤️
"Congrats Iga Swiatek, incredible really," Jabeur wrote.

Daria Saville, who lost to Martina Trevisan in the third round at Roland Garros, lauded the World No. 1.

Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek !

Story continues below ad

"Wow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga," Saville tweeted.

Agnieszka Radwanska congratulated her younger countrywoman, highlighting the dominant nature of her win.

Pełna dominacja i perfekcja. Gratulacje @iga_swiatek !👏🏆🎾 #RolandGarros #2
"Full domination and perfection. Congratulations," Radwanska wrote.

World No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz also appreciated the manner in which his compatriot won the tournament.

Gratulacje @iga_swiatek 💪🇵🇱Pięknie wygrany @rolandgarros #RolandGarros

Story continues below ad

"Congratulations Iga Swiatek. Beautifully won at Roland Garros," Hurkacz tweeted.

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open, described the Pole's performance as "simply amazing."

Simply amazing @iga_swiatek! 🤝🏻🍿 Congrats! @rolandgarros 🏆
"Simply amazing Iga Swiatek," Alcaraz wrote.

"Stay strong the world is still there, I am still going to have hopes" - Iga Swiatek on the situation in Ukraine

Story continues below ad

Swiatek has now won six tournaments on the bounce. She began her phenomenal streak in Doha in February, beating Anett Kontaveit in the final. She then triumphed at Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome before winning her second Major in Paris.

During an emotional victory speech on Saturday, the World No. 1 said that ever since Doha, she was hoping things would get better in Ukraine and was "still going to have hopes."

"I want to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha, I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one, the situation was going to get better but I am still going to have hopes," Swiatek said.
Also Read Article Continues below

Former Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov shared Swiatek's victory speech on Twitter and thanked the Pole for her gracious comments.

Story continues below ad

"Congratuations @Iga_Swiatek and thank you," Dolgopolov wrote.
Congratulations @iga_swiatek and thank you 🙏🏻 🇵🇱🇺🇦 https://t.co/0x2XMFUFWQ

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी