"This level is amongst the greatest of all time" - Pam Shriver, Carlos Alcaraz and other members of the tennis fraternity react to Iga Swiatek's French Open win

Iga Swiatek is receiving plenty of accolades from the tennis fraternity after winning her second French Open title on Saturday.

Swiatek defeated American teenager and first-time Grand Slam finalist Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to emerge triumphant at Roland Garros after winning the tournament for the first time in 2020.

The World No. 1 also equalled Venus Williams' record of 35 straight wins, the longest streak in women's tennis since 2000.

Former American player Pam Shriver, who is now a tennis broadcaster, opined that Swiatek's level is now "amongst the greatest of all time."

"This level is amongst the greatest of all time," Shriver tweeted.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza praised the Pole for her "incredible" win

"Incredible Iga, Congratulations," Mirza wrote.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who suffered a shock first-round loss at the French Open this year, also congratulated the Pole on her second Grand Slam win.

"Congrats Iga Swiatek, incredible really," Jabeur wrote.

Daria Saville, who lost to Martina Trevisan in the third round at Roland Garros, lauded the World No. 1.

"Wow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga," Saville tweeted.

Agnieszka Radwanska congratulated her younger countrywoman, highlighting the dominant nature of her win.

"Full domination and perfection. Congratulations," Radwanska wrote.

World No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz also appreciated the manner in which his compatriot won the tournament.

"Congratulations Iga Swiatek. Beautifully won at Roland Garros," Hurkacz tweeted.

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open, described the Pole's performance as "simply amazing."

"Simply amazing Iga Swiatek," Alcaraz wrote.

"Stay strong the world is still there, I am still going to have hopes" - Iga Swiatek on the situation in Ukraine

Swiatek has now won six tournaments on the bounce. She began her phenomenal streak in Doha in February, beating Anett Kontaveit in the final. She then triumphed at Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome before winning her second Major in Paris.

During an emotional victory speech on Saturday, the World No. 1 said that ever since Doha, she was hoping things would get better in Ukraine and was "still going to have hopes."

"I want to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha, I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one, the situation was going to get better but I am still going to have hopes," Swiatek said.

Former Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov shared Swiatek's victory speech on Twitter and thanked the Pole for her gracious comments.

"Congratuations @Iga_Swiatek and thank you," Dolgopolov wrote.

