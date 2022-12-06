"This might be my favorite picnic experience of all time" - Sloane Stephens shares more pictures from South African vacation with husband

Sloane Stephens recently took to social media to inform her followers that she is having the time of her life exploring the best tourist spots in South Africa with her husband, Jozy Altidore, an American professional soccer player.

The 29-year-old arrived in the African country a little over a week ago to participate in the 2022 Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge, an event that was to be held at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 3 and 4. However, after the event was postponed, the 2017 US Open champion decided to spend her time exploring the beautiful country.

"South Africa, we made it! I can’t wait to spend the next couple of days exploring, learning and, of course, playing a little bit of tennis here," Stephens wrote on an Instagram post.

Stephens has visited different tourist destinations in the country and shared photographs and videos from her excursions almost every day.

"This might be my favorite picnic experience of all time," she wrote in another social media post.

One of the highlights of the vacation was the couple's visit to Londolozi, a private game reserve situated in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve near Kruger National Park. The American tennis star was overwhelmed with the entire experience as she shared multiple images of the animals from her safari ride.

"The best possible summary of the past 3 days. It honestly doesn’t even begin to show how amazing this experience has been," she wrote.

The Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge is an annual two-day exhibition affair that raises awareness against gender-based violence. Apart from Sloane Stephens, this year's event was to be graced by top players like Ons Jabeur, Martina Hingis, Dustin Brown, and Khololwam Montsi. Simona Halep was also supposed to attend and play, but she was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in October after a prohibited substance was found in her drug test.

It is currently unknown when the exhibition event will be played.

Sloane Stephens signs up for the 2023 ATX Open

Sloane Stephens is currently ranked at No. 37

After World No. 14 Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens has registered her name in the inaugural edition of the WTA 250 tournament — the ATX Open. The women's tennis event will be held from February 27- March 5 in Austin, Texas.

Stephens, who started her 2022 season as the 65th-ranked player, finished as the World No. 37. The highlights of the year for her were winning the Abierto Zapopan title in Guadalajara in February and reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

