"This is what speaking truth to power actually looks like" - Tennis fans react to Andrey Rublev's 'no war please' gesture

Andrey Rublev has garnered a lot of praise following his incredible gesture at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Following his semi-final victory over Hubert Hurkacz, the 24-year-old wrote a message on camera which read "No War Please" in a call for peace amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, several tennis fans took to Twitter to hail the Russian. One fan claimed that it took "true courage" for the World No. 7 to speak out "given the threats" he could face from his government.

"Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like. And this takes true courage," he wrote.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis
TSN @TSN_Sports
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai.
Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like. And this takes true courage.

LuvsDawgs @LuvsDawgs @ClayTravis Wow! That really truly was courageous. To do it in such a public forum is outstanding. @ClayTravis Wow! That really truly was courageous. To do it in such a public forum is outstanding.

Juan Martinez @juanmtzmtzg @TSN_Sports That is as brave as it comes, he is risking his life. @TSN_Sports That is as brave as it comes, he is risking his life.

Another fan pointed out that Andrey Rublev was taking a massive risk but lauded the Russian for his bravery.

"He's taking such a risk. I don't think people living in Western democracies appreciate his bravery and the bravery of the Russian people protesting against Putin. Unless you come from those places and can understand," they wrote.

Just under the thin line @JillGrateful @TSN_Sports this is very brave. I don't think people realize how far these folks are sticking their neck out. thanks again for this great message @TSN_Sports this is very brave. I don't think people realize how far these folks are sticking their neck out. thanks again for this great message

Anthony Matthews-Osmachenko he/him😷💉x3🇵🇸🇺🇦 @ScruffyAnthony @TSN_Sports This man is taking a huge risk doing this, but incredibly brave for doing so. I just hope he finds his way to safety somehow, because we all know Putin and his allies are going to be after him. @TSN_Sports This man is taking a huge risk doing this, but incredibly brave for doing so. I just hope he finds his way to safety somehow, because we all know Putin and his allies are going to be after him.

Andrey Rublev wins the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev won the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday by beating Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final. This was the Russian's 10th ATP singles title and his second this year.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Russian admitted that he was tired but said he felt "super happy" after the win. He was also full of praise for Vesely, who beat Novak Djokovic among other big names on his way to the final

"I feel super happy even though I am tired," Rublev said. "I was lucky today, and that’s why I am happy to be the champion, I didn’t expect this. It’s an amazing feeling and I don’t know what to say.”

"I think it is likely Jiri was also tired, he had really tough matches since qualies. He beat top players starting from the first round. [Marin] Cilic, he beat Roberto [Bautista Agut], then he beat Novak [Djokovic], yesterday he beat Shapo [Denis Shapovalov] 7-6 in the third. Trust me, when you beat these kinds of players, it’s almost impossible to stand up and walk, and he was able to play. Good job to him, good job for the week.”

Andrey Rublev has been in fine form lately, winning the Open 13 as well last week. The Russian has won 14 out of 16 matches in 2022 and is on an eight-match winning streak. The 24-year-old will next feature at the Indian Wells Masters.

Rublev is on the entry list for the tournament along with several top players, including Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Djokovic is also on the list, but probably won't be able to compete due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

