"This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but people, this is real" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's remarkable victory over Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon QF

Rafael Nadal played another match for the ages at Wimbledon, coming back from a set down twice to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition. The Spaniard was in pain throughout the match and looked to be on the verge of retirement at one point in the second set but fought through his abdominal issues to take the contest 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Although Fritz also played really well to stretch Nadal to a deciding set, the enormity of the situation got to him during the crunch moments of the game. The American made several unforced errors instead of capitalizing on the Mallorcan's restricted movement and hampered serve.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, showed off his nerves of steel once more, firing his forehand on all cylinders during the closing moments without wavering. With the victory, the former World No. 1 has reached his third consecutive semifinal at the tournament and is two wins short of lifting his third title at SW19.

Rafa Nadal is through to the semifinals after a five-set tiebreaker with Taylor Fritz

Tennis fans on social media could not believe their own eyes at seeing the World No. 4 come back from the dead in the last two sets, remarking that they will never grow tired of seeing him mount fightbacks from the brink of defeat.

The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)



The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)

Taylor Fritz also got his fair share of praise for the way he managed to hang in there against the 36-year-old. But ultimately, users on Twitter were more enamored with the second seed for the way he pulled off such a remarkable victory by pushing his body to its very limits.

"Imagine everyone tells you to Quit but you don't and keep fighting. This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but peeps this is real, we are living and breathing same air as Nadal. Gratitude," one fan tweeted.

Kamal Kukreja @kam_kurej @josemorgado Imagine everyone tells you to Quit but you don't and keep fighting. This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but peeps this is real, we are living and breathing same air as Nadal. Gratitude. #VamosRafa @josemorgado Imagine everyone tells you to Quit but you don't and keep fighting. This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but peeps this is real, we are living and breathing same air as Nadal. Gratitude. #VamosRafa

To win a 5 setter with an abdominal pain is inhuman stuff Absolute freak show from @RafaelNadal To win a 5 setter with an abdominal pain is inhuman stuff Absolute freak show from @RafaelNadal To win a 5 setter with an abdominal pain is inhuman stuff 😭💛

azazel_2100 @2100Azazel @josemorgado According to tennis Twitter, Nadal is prohibited from feeling pain, lest he be accused of acting and faking it. And if he fights through it, he's doping. @josemorgado According to tennis Twitter, Nadal is prohibited from feeling pain, lest he be accused of acting and faking it. And if he fights through it, he's doping.

"You literally have to drag Nadal off a tennis court," another account posted.

Matt J @b_h_d_t_l You literally have to drag Nadal off a tennis court. You literally have to drag Nadal off a tennis court.

Martyn Waller @Martynw34 Nadal really is a super human competitor isn't he well done to him making semi finals , was a great match #Wimbledon2022 Nadal really is a super human competitor isn't he well done to him making semi finals , was a great match #Wimbledon2022

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Nadal pulling off a five-set win at Wimbledon 14 years to the day of his five-set win in the 2008 final



Some things never change Nadal pulling off a five-set win at Wimbledon 14 years to the day of his five-set win in the 2008 finalSome things never change https://t.co/AAi1joV1mk

"I have never ever called anybody goat except for Fed but this. This right here today has made me believe that Rafa might be the greatest of all times," one user wrote.

K @khushbu_luhar @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal I have never ever called anybody goat except for Fed but this. This right here today has made me believe that Rafa might be the greatest of all times @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal I have never ever called anybody goat except for Fed but this. This right here today has made me believe that Rafa might be the greatest of all times

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Nadal Men Are Created Equal



Ladies and gentlemen, Rafael Nadal Parera is just built different.



The all-time ATP grand slam title leader adds another incredible chapter to his storied Wimbledon career, rallying past a VERY impressive Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) Nadal Men Are Created EqualLadies and gentlemen, Rafael Nadal Parera is just built different.The all-time ATP grand slam title leader adds another incredible chapter to his storied Wimbledon career, rallying past a VERY impressive Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) https://t.co/5JwxEs37dn

ademar abucejo @adreyabucejo @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal It may not be the best match but certainly the best fight of the tournament thus far. @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal It may not be the best match but certainly the best fight of the tournament thus far.

"The psychology in tennis is like no other sport. So evident how the elite separate themselves from the rest with their mind. Mental fortitude is everything. The way Nadal played that tiebreak sums it up. Injured, exhausted and yet you knew, when it mattered, he’d win," another fan tweeted.

Jake Heasman @jakeheasman The psychology in tennis is like no other sport. So evident how the elite separate themselves from the rest with their mind. Mental fortitude is everything. The way Nadal played that tiebreak sums it up. Injured, exhausted and yet you knew, when it mattered, he’d win #Wimbledon The psychology in tennis is like no other sport. So evident how the elite separate themselves from the rest with their mind. Mental fortitude is everything. The way Nadal played that tiebreak sums it up. Injured, exhausted and yet you knew, when it mattered, he’d win #Wimbledon

upam deka @upamdeka17260 @rolandgarros @RafaelNadal Rafael Nadal, the Greatest of All Times when it comes to sheer willpower & fighting spirit. Nobody ever will/can even come close @rolandgarros @RafaelNadal Rafael Nadal, the Greatest of All Times when it comes to sheer willpower & fighting spirit. Nobody ever will/can even come close

Sgs Vishnu @SgsVishnu @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal We will never see another Fighter in any sport like The "Rafael Nadal"..If Novak was physically hampered like this,He wld hve not won a set.coz his game depends on his physicality and Technical prowess..But, Nadal's game is pure genius, Even at 50% match fit, he can find a way.. @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal We will never see another Fighter in any sport like The "Rafael Nadal"..If Novak was physically hampered like this,He wld hve not won a set.coz his game depends on his physicality and Technical prowess..But, Nadal's game is pure genius, Even at 50% match fit, he can find a way..

"Rafael Nadal is an absolute animal. I know we should never be surprised when he does this, but somehow it’s still unbelievable. Time and time again. He’s a freak," one account posted.

Chris Chang @ChrisChang Rafael Nadal is an absolute animal. I know we should never be surprised when he does this, but somehow it’s still unbelievable. Time and time again. He’s a freak 🤯 #Wimbledon Rafael Nadal is an absolute animal. I know we should never be surprised when he does this, but somehow it’s still unbelievable. Time and time again. He’s a freak 🤯 #Wimbledon

Ambedkar and Ashoka @TheravadaBharat @BlaugranaGlen @Wimbledon



'KING OF ONLY CLAY' CANNOT BE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IN TENNIS.



Novak irrespective of his image, has Excellent Balance in all Grand Slams.



NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS LITERALLY THE GOAT! @RafaelNadal Irrespective of the Grand Slams won by Rafa Nadal or the fact that he's Greatest Fighter in Tennis.'KING OF ONLY CLAY' CANNOT BE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IN TENNIS.Novak irrespective of his image, has Excellent Balance in all Grand Slams.NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS LITERALLY THE GOAT! @BlaugranaGlen @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Irrespective of the Grand Slams won by Rafa Nadal or the fact that he's Greatest Fighter in Tennis.'KING OF ONLY CLAY' CANNOT BE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IN TENNIS.Novak irrespective of his image, has Excellent Balance in all Grand Slams.NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS LITERALLY THE GOAT! 👇 https://t.co/yzxZbI5NtE

Blair Henley @BlairHenley feeling lucky that the best competitor in the history of sport picked tennis feeling lucky that the best competitor in the history of sport picked tennis

Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Rafael Nadal will face a sterner test in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships when he takes on Nick Kyrgios. The Australian defeated Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a third meeting with the Spaniard at SW19.

José Morgado @josemorgado Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.



38th Grand Slam semifinal.



19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.38th Grand Slam semifinal.19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. https://t.co/VOlAfS060k

Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion leads the head-to-head 6-3, they are tied at 1-1 in the tournament, with the Mallorcan winning their most recent meeting at Wimbledon in 2019. The 36-year-old also won their meeting earlier this year at the Indian Wells Masters.

A victory on Friday would pit the World No. 4 against either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the summit clash, where he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam.

