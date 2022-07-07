"This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but people, this is real" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's remarkable victory over Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon QF

Rafael Nadal played another match for the ages at Wimbledon, coming back from a set down twice to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition. The Spaniard was in pain throughout the match and looked to be on the verge of retirement at one point in the second set but fought through his abdominal issues to take the contest 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).
Although Fritz also played really well to stretch Nadal to a deciding set, the enormity of the situation got to him during the crunch moments of the game. The American made several unforced errors instead of capitalizing on the Mallorcan's restricted movement and hampered serve.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, showed off his nerves of steel once more, firing his forehand on all cylinders during the closing moments without wavering. With the victory, the former World No. 1 has reached his third consecutive semifinal at the tournament and is two wins short of lifting his third title at SW19.
Tennis fans on social media could not believe their own eyes at seeing the World No. 4 come back from the dead in the last two sets, remarking that they will never grow tired of seeing him mount fightbacks from the brink of defeat.
Taylor Fritz also got his fair share of praise for the way he managed to hang in there against the 36-year-old. But ultimately, users on Twitter were more enamored with the second seed for the way he pulled off such a remarkable victory by pushing his body to its very limits.
"Imagine everyone tells you to Quit but you don't and keep fighting. This is what superheroes do, which we see only in fantasy movies but peeps this is real, we are living and breathing same air as Nadal. Gratitude," one fan tweeted.
"You literally have to drag Nadal off a tennis court," another account posted.
"I have never ever called anybody goat except for Fed but this. This right here today has made me believe that Rafa might be the greatest of all times," one user wrote.
"The psychology in tennis is like no other sport. So evident how the elite separate themselves from the rest with their mind. Mental fortitude is everything. The way Nadal played that tiebreak sums it up. Injured, exhausted and yet you knew, when it mattered, he’d win," another fan tweeted.
"Rafael Nadal is an absolute animal. I know we should never be surprised when he does this, but somehow it’s still unbelievable. Time and time again. He’s a freak," one account posted.
Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals at Wimbledon
Following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Rafael Nadal will face a sterner test in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships when he takes on Nick Kyrgios. The Australian defeated Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a third meeting with the Spaniard at SW19.
Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion leads the head-to-head 6-3, they are tied at 1-1 in the tournament, with the Mallorcan winning their most recent meeting at Wimbledon in 2019. The 36-year-old also won their meeting earlier this year at the Indian Wells Masters.
A victory on Friday would pit the World No. 4 against either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the summit clash, where he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam.