"This year, I have become a much more mature player, who feels good in his shoes" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a solid season thus far, winning 30 of his 47 matches on tour, including the title at Rotterdam. He also came closest to beating Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, pushing the Mallorcan to five sets before losing.

While the Canadian disappointed at Wimbledon with a first-round exit, he did exceptionally well at the Australian Open, where he made the quarterfinals.

Speaking to La Presse, Auger-Aliassime acknowledged his overall development this year and expressed a sense of assuredness regarding himself.

"This year, I have become a much more mature player, who feels good in his shoes and feels in his place. It's a big difference," said the Canadian.

The 21-year-old stressed that he wants to keep working to improve his game and added that he trusts his skill level as long as he is able to execute his ideas on court.

"I especially want to have the feeling of being on the ground and having an idea of what I can do and do it better. That's a bit like the quest," he explained. "However, it is an execution sport and we don't always perform as we want. But if I do it repeatedly and accurately, I will be happy."

Auger-Aliassime then declared his undying passion and love for tennis, explaining that he's always studying the positive aspects of his game in a bid to keep improving.

"I have an unlimited passion for this sport and I am willing to make a lot of effort for what I love," said the Canadian. "I try to understand why I play well and what makes me win."

At 21, Auger-Aliassime might still be very young in the larger scheme of things, but the Canadian claims that he feels more at ease in the tennis world and does not feel pressured when playing in any tournament.

"Today, I feel more in my yard, a little more comfortable," said Felix Auger-Aliassime. "I feel that I can arrive at any stadium in the world and I feel in my place and better equipped."

"I have friends, I have my girlfriend, who are at a very normal stage of their questioning life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime speaks about the privileges of having realized his dream

During the interview, Felix Auger-Aliassime also opened up about the privileges of realizing his dream as a top-ranked tennis star. The Canadian spoke about how most of his 21-year-old contemporaries, including his girlfriend, are at a stage in their lives where they are yet to chalk out their future or career.

"I am aware of this, because I have a sister who is in my age group, I have friends, I have my girlfriend, who are at a very normal stage of their questioning life, where they seek to know what they want to do with their lives," said Felix Auger-Aliassime.

As such, he firmly believes the need to keep reminding himself of his good fortune to be where he is today.

"So it's important to always keep this perspective and tell myself that I'm lucky to have found my passion, my way, and that it worked," he added.

