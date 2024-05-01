Three best moments from Rafael Nadal's final home campaign at Madrid Open ft. Wife Maria Francisca Perello & baby son

Rafael Nadal's journey at the Madrid Open came to an end in the fourth round after he was beaten by Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard entered the tournament using a protected ranking and made it to the fourth round before losing in what could be his last match in his nation's capital/

Throughout his campaign, Nadal received a lot of support from a partisan crowd. People came in anticipation of his wins and they were treated with some good performances, as the Spaniard won his first three matches.

The 37-year-old's stay at the 2024 Madrid Open also had some endearing moments and we will now take a look at three of them.

#3. Nadal's family and some other celebrities being reduced to tears:

The Spaniard's parents and sister Maribel was present in the stands throughout the tournament. Not only did they support him, but they also celebrated his victories.

Nadal's father sat alongside his coaching team separately and his mother sat among the crowd alongside his sister and wife.

However, after the match against Lehecka, they were in tears. Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid manager, was also trying to hold back tears in the stands, as were many others including Nadal himself. The 37-year-old Spaniard thus stole the limelight even after his defeat.

#2. An emotional official farewell to Rafael Nadal by the Madrid crowd

The 22-time Grand Slam champion received a lot of support from the Madrid crowd throughout the past few days.

They gathered in big numbers in each of his matches to show their support and were treated by some quality tennis by the Spaniard.

After Nadal lost to Lehecka, he received quite a farewell from the crowd and the Madrid Open organizers. Big banners exhibiting his photos were displayed at the Manolo Santana Stadium and he was presented with a memento by the organizers, who were represented by Feliciano Lopez, the tournament director.

#1. Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello & infant son being present in the crowd:

Nothing was more endearing than the view of the Mallorcan's baby son, who was present with his mother Maria Francisca Perello.

The baby was too young to understand what was going on the court, but his innocent face was enough to win people over. He seemed to be enjoying the proceedings from his mother's lap.

One can assume that the baby has already started getting used to the demands of professional tennis already. He might decide to follow in his famous father's footsteps in the future.

