Miami Open 2022: 3 reasons why Carlos Alcaraz is a potential great in the making

Our world is a place filled with talent. But talent alone isn’t enough, is it? When talent is backed up with hard work, magic happens. That is so true about the young Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz.

The teenager has taken the tennis world by storm since last year’s US Open when he stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in five thrilling sets in New York in his third-round clash.

The Spaniard, who is just 18, possesses one of the most complete games for his age. With no visible weakness in his game, Alcaraz certainly has all the shots in the book. His dedication to improvement, coupled with his mature on-court temperament, makes him one of the most exciting young prospects to watch out for on the tour.

Drawing confidence from his memorable triumph at the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, Alcaraz has displayed a meteoric rise so far this season with a series of breathtaking performances.

He won his maiden ATP 500 tournament in Rio, pushed Rafael Nadal to the edge at Indian Wells and beat Tsitsipas in straight sets in Miami. The 18-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season.

After recording breathtaking wins over Marin Cilic, Tsitsipas, Miomir Kecmanović and Hubert Hurkacz in Miami, the Spaniard has stormed his way into his first-ever Masters 1000 final. As he chases his maiden Masters title, let’s dive deeper into three things that make Carlos Alcaraz an exceptional player and a potential great in the making.

Carlos Alcaraz has a great return game and possesses tremendous skills at the net

BNP Paribas Open - Carlos Alcaraz in action

While holding one’s service games is an integral element of setting up matches, an uncanny ability to break opponent’s serve is the driving force behind winning matches. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are widely regarded as the best returners among active players.

However, Alcaraz, in his fledgling career so far, has already established a reputation of being a relentless returner. As per the stats released by ATP (Infosys ATP Behind the Numbers), Alcaraz’s return game is up amongst the best as far as the metric of breaking the service from specific points is concerned.

Alcaraz is an offensive player who is equally good off both of his wings. His ability to break was evident in his victory over an aggressive server like Tsitsipas in Miami, breaking the Greek on four occasions.

Alcaraz’s dominant return game has been one of the key reasons behind his success and consistency on the tour. With age on his side and a solid foundation being set, one can only expect Alcaraz to mature with time and better his return game even further to challenge the world’s best.

Alcaraz is neither a prolific doubles player nor a veteran like his ’idol’, Nadal. Despite that, his game at the net is truly incredible for his age.

Being an offensive player, Alcaraz, seizing the right moment, makes a conscious effort to step up to the net to finish off the points. He is only 18, but he is not intimidated at the net. His finesse and hand skills at the net, coupled with his breathtaking reflexes, make him a delightful volleyer to watch for.

In an era of long baseline exchanges, Alcaraz’s remarkable ability at the net is like a breath of fresh air and has been one of the major reasons behind his adorable rise on the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz is a great mover on the court and has an impeccable tennis IQ

2022 Miami Open - Alcaraz was exceptional in his stunning win over Kecmanović

The teenager possesses all the shots in the book and is an exceptional mover on the court. His athleticism, speed and exceptional court coverage were on full display in his exceptional win over Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals in Miami. His shot tolerance at his age is uncommon and is relentless during long baseline exchanges.

His defensive skills from any position on the court coupled with his match awareness make him an absolute delight to watch. His ability to understand the game to stay one step ahead of his opponents has fetched him rich dividends so far this season.

While he is yet to prove his caliber on grass, he has been equally good on clay and hard courts. With his structured game and impeccable tennis IQ, he certainly has the potential to become an all-surface player on the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz has a big-match temperament

2021 US Open - Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his breathtaking victory over Tsitsipas

Alcaraz’s on-court demeanor and his temperament are probably the greatest virtues of the Spaniard. His emotional maturity and the way he carries himself on the court for his age is nothing short of remarkable.

How often do we come across a situation in sport where a young player crumbles under pressure and is intimidated by the awe of the big occasion? But certainly not Carlos Alcaraz.

As far as the handling of emotions on the court is concerned, his demeanor often reminds us of his compatriot, Nadal. His ability to stay in the moment is worth appreciating and has brought him rich dividends in his short career. The way the Spaniard fought back from two-sets-to-love down against Matteo Berrittini Down Under earlier this year to win the next two is indicative of his self-belief and fighting spirit.

He is clutch during pressure moments and his victories over big names like Andy Murray, Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman, Berrettini and Cameron Norrie attests to the fact that he is a big-match player.

18-year-old Alcaraz still has a long way to go on the tour. However, after a remarkable start to his career, he has all the right ingredients to become one of the most successful players on the tour.

After recording a straight-sets win over Hurkacz, the teenager will lock horns against Casper Ruud in the title clash. Can Alcaraz, continuing his stupendous run, clinch his maiden Masters 1000 title this weekend?

A mouth-watering clash between the two youngsters awaits us in Miami!

