Three records set by Rafael Nadal after reaching the 2022 French Open final

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the Roland Garros final after an unfortunate injury meant Alexander Zverev had to retire from their semifinal clash on Friday.

Nadal and Zverev were locked in an absolute thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier, when the match was forced to end abruptly, with the Spaniard leading 7-6(8), 6-6.

In the sets that were played, Nadal yet again displayed his endurance and problem-solving abilities on the court.

The Spaniard set a few records by entering yet another Major final on the Parisian clay. Here's a look at some of the 13-time French Open champion's latest achievements.

Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the '30 Grand Slam finals' club

The Spaniard celebrated his 36th birthday in fine fashion, becoming just the third male player in the Open Era to reach at least 30 Grand Slam singles finals. He joins his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have each played in 31 Major finals.

The 'Big Three' are ahead of Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras, who played in 19 and 18 finals respectively.

While Federer and Djokovic have played more finals, the Spaniard holds the best win-loss record among the trio. In the 29 finals he has played till date, he has won as many as 21. His latest victory came in the 2022 Australian Open final, with which he became the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer and Djokovic, meanwhile, have an identical 20-11 win-loss record in Slam finals.

The Mallorca native now has a chance to go two clear in the Grand Slam race.

Rafael Nadal becomes just the second player to reach 14 finals at the same ATP tournament

The 13-time French Open champion extended his record of reaching the most finals at a single Grand Slam event by entering his 14th French Open title clash.

Additionally, he became just the second player in history to reach 14 finals in the same ATP tournament. Federer holds the record with 15 appearances in the finals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Nadal still holds the record of being the only player to never lose in the final of a tournament through 13 editions. In fact, he has lost just seven sets during the 13 finals he has played in the French capital.

He has defeated Roger Federer (four times), Novak Djokovic (thrice), Dominic Thiem (twice), Robin Soderling, David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Mariano Puerta in his previous Roland Garros title clashes.

Casper Rudd or Marin Cilic now stand between him and yet another memorable Parisian Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal is the oldest man to reach the French Open final

In yet another impressive achievement, the Spaniard became the oldest man to reach the French Open final. Before Friday's win, he was tied with three other players, who had all reached the final at the age of 34.

Ken Rosewall reached the final in 1969. Nadal's fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno became the joint-oldest male player to reach the Roland Garros final, back in 1972.

Nadal (2020) and Djokovic (2021) were the others to reach the final at the age of 34.

The Spaniard could become the oldest male player to clinch the Roland Garros trophy this century if he wins Sunday's summit clash.

