Three times Rafael Nadal was locked in an argument with his opponent mid-match before winning 

Rafael Nadal is the only player on the ATP tour to win 22 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. He is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The Spaniard's career has been marked by the fierce competitiveness and persistent attitude which he brings to the tennis court. He entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings in 2005 and has not lost his place since then.

In addition to his accomplishments on the tennis court, the World No. 2 is also known for his charitable work and his dedication to giving back to his community. He established the Rafael Nadal Foundation, which helps provide education and sports programs to children in need. The 36-year-old is widely respected and admired by the tennis fraternity due to his humble demeanor.

Nadal had an amazing year in 2022, winning four titles, including two Grand Slam tournaments. He kicked off the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set and the Australian Open before capturing titles at the Mexican Open in Acapulco and the French Open in Paris.

From pure dominance to nail-biting encounters, Nadal fans went through a roller coaster of emotions while watching him perform during the 2022 season. His adversaries tried to make life as tough as possible for the Spaniard, but he had the answers on most occasions. Be it their competent gameplay, desperate tactics, or even verbal exchanges, nothing seemed to bother the 36-year-old.

He has always kept his focus while competing in matches and has displayed strong mental strength to get the job done. On that note, let's take a look at three instances when Nadal upped his game after arguing with his opponent during matches:

1) When veteran Argentine Gaston Gaudio tried to intimidate a young Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 5 Gaston Gaudio and Rafael Nadal brewed up a decent rivalry during the Spaniard's early days as a tennis professional. They faced each other six times on the ATP tour. While Gaston claimed the win in the first three matches, Nadal came back strong to win the next three and even out their head-to-head count.

After Gaudio's third win against Nadal at the 2005 Argentina Open, the duo squared off in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters the same year. This time out, the youngster raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and looked determined to finally get the better of Gaudio.

Flustered by the Spaniard's quick start, the Argentine had a few words to say to his opponent during their changeover at the net. He wasn't happy with the way Nadal celebrated after winning close points in the first set. However, the Spaniard didn't let the conversation intimidate him and pleaded his innocence to the referee. The Spaniard went on to close the first set and sealed his victory in the second, wining the match 6-3, 6-0.

2) Time-wasting issue with Fabio Fognini at the Hamburg Open in 2015

Fabio Fognini has also had his fair share of problems with players in the past. The Italian has never shied away from showing his emotions and has had a number of controversial arguments with players on the ATP tour. Nadal and Fognini have met each other 18 times on the ATP tour, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 14-4.

In 2015, Fognini got the better of the former World No. 1 at the Rio Open and also outfoxed him at the Barcelona Open. However, Nadal got his revenge when the duo came face-to-face in the finals of the 2015 Hamburg European Open.

During the match, Fognini complained to the referee for giving him less time to serve as compared to the Spaniard. Nadal blamed Fognini for always bringing up the time issue, but the Italian didn't hold back with his reaction and the two exchanged a few words.

Not only did the Spaniard instantly break Fognini after the duo resumed playing, but he also broke him in the penultimate game to win the match 7-5, 7-5.

1) A problem with Lorenzo Sonego's loud grunts at Wimbledon in 2022

Lastly, the Spaniard played yet another controversial match in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He entered the grasscourt Major on the back of title-winning runs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The No. 2 seed defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and also got the better of Ricardas Berankis in the second. He then squared off against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round at the All England Club. The Spaniard breezed through to a comfortable two-set lead and looked all set to make the fourth round.

However, the Italian tried to make a comeback in the third set and put up a decent fight as the match progressed. He celebrated every point he won and didn't shy away from showing his emotions on the court. During the closing stages of the third-set, the No. 2 seed called Sonego to the net to have a chat with him about the loud grunts he made in between points.

It was very unusual for the Spaniard to interact in such a manner, as he had never done so against any other opponent in his career before. Not only did this halt Sonego's momentum, but it also cost him the match in the next few minutes. The 36-year-old held his serve at 4-4 and broke the Italian in the penultimate game to wrap up the tie in straight sets.

While many thought it was unfair of the World No. 2 to call his opponent to the net and ask him to lower his grunts during a crucial moment in the tie, the Spaniard also accepted the criticism later in his press conference.

