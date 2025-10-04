Tiburon Challenger 2025: Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink

Date: October 5, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Tiburon Peninsula Club in Tiburon, California, United States of America

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $100,000+H

Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink preview

Shelbayh at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Abedallah Shelbayh will take on Tyler Zink in the semifinals of the Tiburon Challenger.

Shelbayh has had a good season so far. After a title-winning run in Las Vegas, he reached the semifinals in Astana and the first round in Doha. Despite a spirited performance against Botic Van De Zandschulp, the Dutchman defeated him in the Qatar Open this year.

Shelbayh started his campaign in Tiburon by cruising past Jurij Rodionov and Alfredo Perez in the first two rounds. He then brushed aside Dmitry Popko in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2. The 21-year-old won 80% of his first serve points and never faced a break point against Popko.

Zink at The Championships - Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Tyler Zink has had a propitious season so far. Apart from a semifinal run in Cleveland, he reached the quarterfinals of the Columbus Challenger this year. Despite a spirited performance against Samir Banerjee, the American defeated him in Columbus this year.

Zink started his campaign in Tiburon by breezing past Micah Braswell and Johannus Monday in the first two rounds. He then eliminated Samir Banerjee in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The 24-year-old won 63% of his first serve points and saved nine break points against Banerjee.

Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink head-to-head

Shelbayh and Zink have never faced each other on the main tour. But Zink has defeated Shelbayh once on the ATP Challenger circuit.

Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Abedallah Shelbayh -225 -3.5(-114) Over 22.5(+100) Tyler Zink +195 +3.5(-115) Under 22.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink prediction

Shelbayh at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Shelbayh has impressed critics with a title-winning run in Las Vegas this year. The youngster looks poised to make his mark on the ATP tour and could be seen more often next year. The 19-year-old has a steady all-around game and great composure on the court.

Zink, on the contrary, scraped through a tough contest against Banerjee in the last round. The American has yet to win a title on the Challenger circuit and has a great chance to change that this week. He's only dropped one set in Tiburon so far.

An engrossing contest will be on the cards in the semifinal. Considering their recent results and skill set on hard courts, Shelbayh will have a slight edge in this round. The youngster is unbeaten in his last eight matches and should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Shelbayh to win in three sets.

Abedallah Shelbayh vs Tyler Zink betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Shelbayh to win in three sets.

