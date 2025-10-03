Tiburon Challenger 2025: Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tiburon, USA

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh preview

Dmitry Popko hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Sixth-seeded Dmitry Popko will face Jordan's Abdullah Shelbayh for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Tiburon Challenger on Saturday (October 4).

Since achieving his career-high ATP ranking of 155 earlier in April, Popko seemingly lost his way on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit. Before this week, the 28-year-old had dropped 14 of his previous 20 competitive outings, which led to him falling outside the men's top 200.

That said, the World No. 214 has given a good account of himself at the 75-level event in Tiburon this week. He needed three sets to dispatch Italy's Federico Bondioli before routing Slovenia's Bor Artnok in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the hardcourt tournament. His next opponent will be Las Vegas Open titlist Shelbayh, who has made a spirited surge recently after falling outside the top 400 ATP rankings.

This week, the in-form World No. 302 has sustained the rich vein of form that saw him win his second-career Challenger-level title in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old started his campaign in Tiburon by beating top-seeded Jurij Rodionov for the second time in as many weeks. He then overcame a set deficit to down USA's Alfredo Perez earlier on Wednesday to make it to the last eight.

Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh head-to-head

Popko and Shelbayh have never met on the ATP Tour, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0. The Kazakh and the Jordanian did face off at the Rafa Nadal Open, which is a Challenger-level event, in a match that the latter won in three sets.

Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Abdullah Shelbayh Dmitry Popko

Odds will be updated once available.

Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh prediction

Abedallah Shelbayh hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Popko was one of the best young prospects on the ATP Tour some years back thanks to his fiery shotmaking. Although the former World No. 155 has since failed to deliver on his promise, he remains a Challenger veteran and has enough experience to get the better of his younger opponent.

Shelbayh, who plays left-handed, does have an impressive forehand that will likely go a long way in pulling Popko outside the tramlines from the backhand wing. The unseeded former World No. 181 is also currently riding on a hot streak, giving him a slight edge in the exciting match-up.

Pick: Shelbayh to win in three sets.

Dmitry Popko vs Abdullah Shelbayh betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Shelbayh to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Popko to win more than 10 games.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 20 games.

