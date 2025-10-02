Tiburon Challenger 2025: Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Michael Zheng vs (Q) Olle Wallin

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tiburon, USA

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin preview

2024 NCAA champ Zheng hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Seventh-seeded Michael Zheng will face Sweden's Olle Wallin in the second round of the 2025 Tiburon Challenger on Thursday (October 2).

Ad

Trending

A couple of weeks ago, Zheng achieved his career-high singles ranking of 227 following his second-career ATP Challenger Tour title in Columbus. The 2024 NCAA Division-I singles titlist has won 25 of his 33 competitive outings in his first full season on the Challenger circuit. The 21-year-old is one of the outside favorites to win the Tiburon Challenger title and started his campaign on a positive note earlier this week, downing Great Britain's Oliver Tarvet 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round of the 75-level event.

Ad

Wallin, meanwhile, is ranked outside the men's top 400 ATP rankings, which forced him to qualify for this week's Tiburon Challenger. The 23-year-old has made the most out of the opportunity, though. After not dropping a single set in his two qualifying wins, the Swede reversed a set and a break deficit in his first-round match to beat the higher-ranked Martin Damm Jr. 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in just over two hours.

Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin head-to-head

Zheng and Wallin have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Michael Zheng Olle Wallin

Ad

Odds will be updated once available.

Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin prediction

Zheng made Columbia University proud by securing 2024 NCAA DI singles title | Image Source: Getty

At 6'2, Zheng boasts of not only a big first serve but some blistering groundstrokes from both wings as well. The World No. 228 American also moves deceptively well for someone of his height, making him one of the most dangerous upcoming players, as far as the new ATP tennis prototype of all-around playing styles with significant physicality is concerned.

Ad

Wallin is also an adept server at 6'3, with his down-the-T first serve being very hard to retrieve. That said, the qualifier struggles with inconsistency in his service games. More importantly, he is likely to be tired from his campaign at the Tiburon Challenger thus far, giving Zheng a considerable edge in this match-up.

Pick: Zheng to win in straight sets.

Michael Zheng vs Olle Wallin betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Zheng to win in straight sets.

Ad

Tip 2: Wallin to take at least three games in both sets.

Tip 3: Match to not have more than 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More